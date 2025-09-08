Breaking down the IANA and ACT Research partnership: What you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) and ACT Research are entering into an agreement that will enhance the service offerings of both organizations.

“Like DAT, Cass, and many others, we value quality industry data partners,” said Tim Denoyer, vice president, senior analyst, ACT. “This agreement with IANA is an opportunity to serve the industry and deepen our expertise in the intermodal sector. We’ve long respected Larry Gross and are excited to partner with him in this effort, and to welcome IANA’s new economist Andrew Sibold. We look forward to contributing to the Intermodal In Depth and Intermodal Quarterly publications.”

Complimentary Nature of the Organizations

Kenny Vieth, president of ACT noted that the complimentary nature of the work that each organization brings to the table will elevate the level of discourse and enhance offerings to the industry

“ACT Research’s exceptional work sets the benchmark in motor carrier freight analysis,” said Hal Pollard, IANA’s vice president of member services. “This partnership creates exciting opportunities for IANA, ACT, and the broader containerized freight community, leveraging ACT’s analytical expertise for our shared future. We’re especially thrilled to welcome Tim Denoyer to the Intermodal EXPO 2025 main stage as a new partner.”

Freight Volumes and Rates

According to the media release, ACT Research utilizes award-winning economic forecasting to predict freight volumes and rates over a 2-3-year time horizon.

“Our expertise in truckload market dynamics helps us understand where intermodal markets are headed in the future too. Partnering with IANA will help us broaden and deepen our freight service,” Denoyer said.

Denoyer will be on stage at IANA Intermodal Expo 2025: Where Collaboration Drives Innovation Sept. 15-17. The event will be held in Long Beach, Calif. For more information about Intermodal EXPO, click here.