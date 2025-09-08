Is your fleet the best around? Enrollment now open for 2026 TCA Elite Fleet Program

ARLINGTON, Va. — Enrollment for the 2026 Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Elite Fleet Program is officially open.

“This exciting certification program, created in partnership with the University of Denver’s Transportation & Supply Chain Institute, aims to spotlight and honor those North American for-hire carriers that offer best-in-class work environments, competitive compensation, and innovative practices for their drivers,” TCA said.

TCA Elite Fleet Program

The TCA Elite Fleet is a certification program that honors the best workplaces in truckload, focusing on driver satisfaction and company policies.

Why Fleet’s Should Apply

National recognition as a top carrier.

Powerful recruitment and retention tool.

Celebrate your team and company culture.

Receive a detailed benchmarking report for valuable internal insight.

How it Works

“Evaluation [is] based on company data and driver programs, including metrics on safety, operations, compensation, benefits, quality of life and technology,” TCA said. “Surveys completed by drivers and independent contractors will help validate these factors.”

Only TCA for-hire carrier members are available to apply for the program.

Enrollment is currently open. Carrier applications and surveys close on Nov. 28.

Certified fleets will be announced Jan. 7, 2026.

Recognition & Celebration Certified carriers will be honored at TCA’s 2026 Convention from February 28 – March 3 in Orlando, Fla.

“If you’re a TCA member, this is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your commitment to creating a superior work environment for drivers and the truckload community,” TCA said. “Thank you to TCA Elite Fleet major sponsors, TruckRight and Netradyne.”

Full program information and the enrollment form are available at www.TCAEliteFleet.com