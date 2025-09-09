Six indicted for CDL bribery scheme

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Acting U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson announced via press release that on Aug. 28 six individuals were indicted for a bribery scheme that enabled drivers to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) without undergoing any of the legally required training or testing. The indictment alleges that a local restaurant owner, Mahmoud Alhattab, in exchange for payments from CDL applicants, bypassed each of the three main federally-mandated steps of the CDL qualification process, including knowledge testing, entry-level driver training, and skills testing.

The knowledge test is a written test that must be passed at an Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) office, and includes questions on vehicle safety systems, emergency situations, procedures for various maneuvers, and extreme driving conditions. Entry-level driver training is required for most CDL applicants and includes demonstrating proficiency while operating a commercial vehicle on a public road. The skills test, which is administered by state-authorized examiners, requires performing a proper pre-trip inspection, basic vehicle control skills, and safety-related maneuvers.

To defeat the knowledge test requirement, Alhattab allegedly bribed two employees of a Donaldsonville, La. OMV office. These two employees, Jenay Davis, and Shakira Millien are accused of completing knowledge tests for applicants in exchange for payments from Alhattab. The indictment alleges that the two OMV employees performed internet searches to find the answers to skills tests.

To defeat the training requirement, Alhattab allegedly bribed two men who operated truck driver training businesses. These two business operators, Christopher Bryan Burns and Jonathan Parsons are accused of reporting in a federal database that the applicants successfully completed training when, in truth, the applicants did not train, according to the release.

Burns and Parsons, who were not only trainers, but were reportedly certified to administer the skills tests, are accused of falsely reporting to the State of Louisiana that applicants had passed the skills test when the applicants did not take the test. Additionally, according to the indictment, on some occasions, Parson paid another skills test examiner to assist in the scheme.

Marline Roberts is accused of creating phony score sheets to corroborate the false test reports.

All six defendants are jointly charged with one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Alhattab and Parsons are each charged with two counts of honest services wire fraud. Burns, Davis, and Roberts are each charged with one count of honest services wire fraud. Alhattab, Millien, and Parsons are each charged with four counts of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. Burns, Davis, and Roberts are each charged with one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

The conspiracy and wire fraud counts are each punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment. The bribery counts are each punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment. Each count may also be punishable by a fine of up to $250,000, up to three years’ supervised release following imprisonment, and a $100 special assessment fee.