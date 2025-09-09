Canadian authorities nab big rigs with more than $40 million in cocaine

POINT EDWARD, Ontario — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is announcing two significant seizures of cocaine that occurred at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry last month in Point Edward, Ontario, according to a recent news release.

Canadian law enforcement officers say on August 13, 2025, a commercial truck arrived from the United States at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers found suspected cocaine contained in six boxes. The total weight of the narcotics was 150 kg, with an estimated street value of $18.8 million. The CBSA arrested Gurjeet Singh, 28, of Brampton, Ontario, and transferred him and the narcotics to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

A day later, on August 14, 2025, the CBSA referred another tractor-trailer coming from the United States for a secondary examination. Border services officers discovered 199 kg of suspected cocaine in the trailer of the commercial load, with an estimated value of $24.9 million. The CBSA arrested Abdikadir Egal, 38, of Etobicoke, Ontario, and transferred him and the narcotics to the custody of the RCMP.

“These recent seizures of illegal narcotics underscore the vital partnership between the CBSA and the RCMP in protecting Canada’s borders,” said Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety. “I have visited the Blue Water Bridge and seen up close the unwavering commitment and diligence from the CBSA and RCMP, and their respective leadership in stopping the entry of illegal substances and goods into Canada. Their work makes all of us safer.”

Both Gurgeet and Abdikadir were charged by the RCMP with Importation of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

“Both matters are currently before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario,” the release stated. “The charges are subject to validation by the court.”

“The Canada Border Services Agency is protecting our borders and ensuring the safety of our communities,” said Michael Prosia, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency. “So far this year, border services officers at land ports of entry in Southern Ontario have seized more than 1.52 tonnes of cocaine coming from the United States.”

“These two successful seizures highlight the great work being done every day by the CBSA and RCMP at the border,” said Chris Leather, OIC of Criminal Operations, Central Region RCMP. “The RCMP remains committed to working diligently with our partners to protect Canadians from the threats posed by drug trafficking.”

The investigations are ongoing.