Wilson Logistics named TCA Elite Fleet Certified Carrier

STRAFFORD, Mo. — The Truckload Carrier Association (TCA) has named Wilson Logistics as a 2025 TCA Elite Fleet Certified Carrier.

“(I am) especially proud of this award because it recognizes positive results obtained by our drivers, supported by our non-driving staff, with the ultimate goal of safely picking up and delivering all freight on time and damage-free,” said Darrel Wilson, Wilson Logistics founder and CEO. “It’s encouraging to see the TCA gaining credibility with new programs like the Elite Fleet that utilize actual data without subjectivity to certify carriers as being the best. Thank you to all of our drivers for all of your hard work and dedication.”

Family Owned and Operated

Wilson Logistics is a family owned and operated company that started with just one truck, according to a company press release. Established in 1980, Wilson has grown to become an innovator especially invested in developing its drivers with a safety-first focus. Drivers are invited to choose a driving path that best fits their needs.

The company also offers a CDL training program, leasing program and a full range of carrier services.

TCA Elite Fleet Program

TCA’s Elite Fleet Program evaluates companies based on metrics of safety, operations, compensation, benefits, quality of life and technology.

Inclusion indicates a superior driving experience and opportunity for drivers, especially as stated metrics are validated via driver and independent contractor surveys.

“We are incredibly proud to announce this first class of TCA Elite Fleets,” said Jim Ward, president, TCA. “These carriers went through a comprehensive and detailed application process, had their drivers surveyed for validation, and received top scores for their combination of driver compensation, benefits, engagement, satisfaction, training, support, company equipment, safety and facilities. These forty-seven carriers are truly Elite Fleets, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to them.”