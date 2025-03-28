Hope Zvara inducted into the Howes Hall of Fame 

Louisville, Ky. — Hope Zvara, CEO and founder of Mother Trucker Yoga, is the newest inductee of the Howes Hall of Fame.

A trailblazer in wellness for the trucking industry, Zvara has transformed the way truck drivers approach health and fitness on the road, making wellness accessible and achievable for thousands of professional drivers nationwide.

Journey to Wellness

“I believe it’s entirely possible to change the narrative of health in this industry,” Zvara said. “Drivers should never have to choose between their health and their job. I want them to see that small, consistent changes can lead to big results.”

Zvara’s journey to becoming a leader in trucking wellness began with her own personal struggles. Battling anxiety, depression and addiction as a young adult, she found solace and purpose in yoga. This discovery not only changed her life but set her on a path to helping others. In 2006, she opened her own yoga studio, where she focused on teaching movement and wellness beyond traditional poses.

A Beacon for Wellness in Trucking

Her mission took an unexpected turn at a Wisconsin business mixer when she was asked if she had wellness programs for truckers. In a moment of inspiration, she coined the name “Mother Trucker Yoga,” and what started as a spontaneous idea quickly became a groundbreaking movement.

In 2018, Zvara officially launched Mother Trucker Yoga at the Mid-America Trucking Show, introducing a fresh, practical approach to wellness tailored specifically for drivers. Unlike traditional fitness programs, Zvara’s method focuses on simple, effective movements that can be done right in and around the cab, making health and fitness more accessible to those living life on the road.

Mother Trucker Yoga has grown into a comprehensive wellness platform including:

An easy-to-use app with hundreds of instructional videos.

A line of all-natural pain relief products under the Road Relief Wellness brand.

Ongoing educational resources including books, webinars and industry training programs.

Zvara has empowered thousands of truck drivers to take small, manageable steps toward better health. She’s helped truckers not only improve their well-being but also driver retention and longevity in the profession.

Howes Hall of Fame

Her dedication has not gone unnoticed. Through her innovative approach and relentless commitment, Zvara has changed the way truckers perceive and prioritize their health.

“I’m honored to be in the Hall of Fame with some amazing people, places and things already part of the Hall of Fame,” Zvara told The Trucker’s managing editor, Linda Garner-Bunch.

Drivers who have embraced her program describe it as a game-changer, proving that wellness is possible anytime, anywhere.

“Hope’s inspired passion for helping truckers realize the benefits of exercise in their extremely demanding jobs captured our attention,” said Robert B. Howes II, president of Howes Products. “It’s a critical step we’d like to see all drivers embrace and one we hope to shine a light on by inducting her into the Howes Hall of Fame.”

Something Different

At the MATS 2025, Howes told The Trucker that the company was looking to recognize someone who represented an “under-touched topic” in the industry. Howe said that Zvara supports both physical and metal health for truckers. She provides simple ways to improve the lives of truckers.

“Yoga can contribute to a better lifestyle,” Howe said. “With very, very simple steps, you can really make dramatic improvements. That’s the key element. The simple factor.”

Howe noted how difficult it is to find time to work out when truckers are on the road and that Zvara provides ways to fit the lifestyle of truckers.

“We are all about bringing wellness, health and fitness in small bite-sized pieces to drivers right in the cab of the the truck,” Zvara said. “That’s the driver’s seat, the sleeper and right outside the rig. Everything we teach just takes a few minutes a day. Whether it’s from stretching, mindfulness, breathing, even trying to shop at a truckstop which can be difficult.”

Zvara said it’s about “building a wellness toolbox” for truckers.”

With her induction, Zvara joins a distinguished group of individuals recognized for their lasting impact on the trucking industry. This honor highlights her contributions in reshaping driver wellness and her unwavering commitment to improving lives on the road.

For more information on Hope Zvara and Mother Trucker Yoga, visit www.mothertruckeryoga.com.