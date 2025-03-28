ATA opens nominations for Mike Russell Trucking Industry Image Award

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations is now accepting nominations to recognize the most passionate representatives of the trucking industry’s image with the 2025 Mike Russell Trucking Industry Image Award.

“From delivering essential goods to supporting millions of families with good-paying jobs, the trucking industry has a powerful story to tell,” said Sarah Rajtik, ATA COO. “The Mike Russell Award showcases the creativity and dedication of individuals and organizations that amplify the stories of the hardworking men and women who are driving our country forward. This award recognizes people who go above and beyond to improve the image of trucking, while inspiring others to contribute in the future.”

Great West Casualty Company Continues Sponsorship

“Great West Casualty Company is proud to support an award as significant as the Mike Russell Trucking Industry Image Award,” said Steve Ponder, Great West Casualty Company senior vice president. “Thanks to the influence of past and future award winners, the image of trucking has become increasingly positive each year.”

Mike Russell Trucking Industry Image Award

The award celebrates companies, organizations and individuals who creatively generate awareness of the trucking industry. It is presented to an individual, motor carrier, trucking organization and industry supplier who demonstrate excellence in creating a positive image for the trucking industry. This is illustrated by a safety-first approach to conducting business and professionalism.

Last year, ATA recognized the Ohio Trucking Association, Meijer Logistics, LLC, and DDC Freight Process Outsourcing LLC.

The award was created in 2007 and is named in honor of Mike Russell, a trucking industry supporter and former ATA vice president of public affairs. Submissions for the Mike Russell Trucking Industry Image Award are assessed by an expert, impartial panel of judges based on creativity, frequency, reach, impact and execution.

Visit the official nomination page to learn more about the award and how to submit a nomination.

Completed nominations must be submitted to the ATA Industry Affairs Department no later than Aug. 4. The winners of the 2025 Mike Russell Trucking Image Award will be announced during the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference and Exhibition scheduled for October 25-28 in San Diego, Calif.