Mack Trucks 2026 calendar contest now open for submissions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mack Trucks Calendar Contest is once again on the hunt for the most impressive Mack trucks to be featured in the 2026 calendar edition.

“We received a record 432,000 votes for the 2025 contest, which demonstrated the incredible passion of the Mack community,” said David Galbraith, Mack Trucks vice president, global brand and marketing. “The 2026 calendar will continue our celebration of Mack’s remarkable heritage and the hardworking customers who keep our trucks on the road.”

Twelve striking Bulldogs will grace next year’s publication, with each winner receiving a professional photo shoot courtesy of Mack Trucks. See the 2025 winners here.

Showcasing Mack’s Best

According a a Mack press release, the contest continues the tradition of showcasing the best Mack trucks in operation across North America, with voting categories aligned with Mack’s truck models including:

Mack Anthem

Granite

Pinnacle

TerraPro

Mack LR

Mack LR Electric

Mack MD

Mack MD Electric

MD Electric A legacy category for models no longer in production but still in revenue operation

Contest Rules

The contest is open to trucks in revenue operation — vehicles currently working in fleets and not collector or antique vehicles. The entry period is April 1-30. Voters are allowed to vote once daily for their choice in each category via this link.

Several special enhancements have been added for the 2026 contest:

Enter here before April 1 for a jumpstart of 125 bonus votes.

Submit a video entry along with your truck photo to receive an additional 125 votes — giving contestants a 250-vote head start.

Watch for Bonus Vote Days on Mack’s social media channels, when daily votes could count for double or triple.

Share your entry on social using #MackCalendarContest to maximize your chances of winning.

All entries are eligible to be promoted to Mack’s 900,000+ followers across its social channels.

“The competition grows more impressive each year,” Galbraith said. “We’re excited to see the entries for 2026 and to continue the tradition of featuring our customers’ working Bulldogs in this popular calendar.”

Winners will be contacted by phone or email by mid-May and will be announced on Mack Trucks social media channels by May 30. Mack Trucks will schedule a professional photo shoot for each winning entry for the calendar. The 2026 Mack calendar will be available later this year on mackshop.com.

Full contest rules and procedures can be found on the Mack website: https://contests.macktrucks.com/calendar. For any questions regarding submissions, please email [email protected].