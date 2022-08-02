WVa officials mark start of highway project at Welch

WELCH, W.Va. — West Virginia officials are marking the start of road work to connect the town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway.
The $147.6 million project includes construction of two ramps and two bridges and will require more than 16 million yards of excavation, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said Monday.
A 5.12-mile section of highway will be built from Welch in the southern part of the state to West Virginia Highway 16.
Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, will complete the project, which is expected to be complete in 2026.
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.