Congressman secures $1 million for transportation education center

ANKENY, IA — U.S. Representative Zach Nunn announced that he secured a $1 million investment for new infrastructure at the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Transportation Institute Education Center in Ankeny, according to a release issued this week.

“Iowa businesses are facing supply chain issues and one of the main contributors is a lack of employees who hold a commercial driver’s license,” said Rep. Nunn. “Programs, like what will be offered at the DMACC Transportation Institute Education Center, opens doors for Iowans to good-paying jobs. This is a key investment to boost the workforce in Iowa and support our economy.”

Rep. Nunn secured $1 million through the Community Project Funding process, which allows members to designate funding for critical initiatives. The funding was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024 that was signed into law on Saturday, March 6, 2024.

“All of us at DMACC are thrilled with this announcement and grateful to Congressman Zach Nunn for securing this important federal grant dedicated to the construction of DMACC’s new Transportation Institute,” said Rob Denson, DMACC’s President. “Our goal is to recruit and train more truck drivers, and this federal grant will help us achieve that goal.”

The release stated that the $1 million investment will assist DMACC in constructing an 8,600-square-foot Transportation Institute Education Center and a 12-acre concrete driving concourse at the corner of Northeast 54th Avenue and Delaware in Des Moines. The new state-of-the-art facility will allow DMACC to double the number of students from 250 per year to 500 once completed. It will also offer students more training opportunities and amenities.

Nunn announced the new funding investment during a press conference at DMACC’s Ankeny Campus with DMACC President Rob Denson and Doug Means, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Management for Casey’s General Stores.