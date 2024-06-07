NFI leaders Jessica C., Kristie S. work to make sure every employee is seen, valued

SPONSORED BY NFI INDUSTRIES

NFI Industries may be best known as one of the nation’s leading logistics providers, but the carrier is also building a name for itself as one of the most diverse and inclusive companies in business today.

Through initiatives like SheDrives, which empowers women in trucking, NFI is proactively taking steps to ensure that every employee is valued and seen.

That vision starts at the top and permeates every level of the company.

Recently, The Trucker visited with two NFI leaders — Jessica C., who serves as vice president of drayage operations and operations support, and Kristie S., the company’s vice president of diversity and inclusion.

Both women say they’re proud to be part of the NFI team, and that the company is one that sets high standards and stands by its principles.

Jessica C., Vice President, Drayage Operations & Operations Support

Jessica, who joined NFI in 2018, says she’s basically worked in the trucking industry her entire life, starting with summer jobs at her uncle’s trucking company.

“I came into the industry so young that I think I have a different perspective than some,” she said. “I grew up in a ‘boys-will-be-boys’ time, where you had to let things just roll off your shoulders that would be completely unacceptable in this day and age.”

She says a lot has changed, both in the industry and in society as a whole.

“I experienced so many inappropriate comments when I was younger. I would walk into the room and people expected me to be just a pretty face,” she shared.

“I always found a lot of joy when I would begin to talk about operations and what we were doing, and I saw the change in their faces. Today it’s a different world — in a good way,” she continued. “I think we’ve still got a long way to go though, because there still are not a whole lot of women interested in this industry.”

Jessica describes her career experiences at NFI as extremely positive, something she attributes to the company’s leadership.

“There are so many women that have helped me get to where I’m at and are cheering me on,” she said, adding that she’s glad to be part of an organization like NFI that helps lift up women and works to ensure employees get the recognition they deserve.

Kristie S., Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion

Kristie, who joined NFI two years ago, says she was attracted to the company because it had already made diversity and inclusion a priority. In addition to programs designed to hire and support women and veterans, she says, the company had already established a diversity and inclusion council.

“One of the things I did was put all of these projects together under one strategy,” she said. “We could really look at it and say, ‘Why are we doing this?’ and, ‘What are we trying to accomplish?’”

NFI has a longstanding partnership with the Women in Leadership Institute (WIL), she shared, noting that the group gives women a setting in which to discuss workplace barriers and design their own development plans to overcome those barriers.

As part of the program, high-performing women at NFI take part in an intensive weeklong program that features inspiring keynote speakers, breakout sessions and cohort learning modules to foster discussion.

“Women have additional burdens and barriers in the workplace. We really want our women to succeed,” Kristie said.

“I’ve been to two WIL programs, and I’ve seen the individual development and growth from our attendees,” she continued. “The benefits to the company include higher retention of these women and higher promotion and advancement of these women. We want to build a talented, diverse pipeline and see them progress through their career ladders to leadership.”

In 2024, NFI will send its seventh cohort of women to the program.

Another way NFI works to support all employees is through paid parental leave programs for both men and women.

In addition, the company offers eight different employee resource groups. One of those groups, EVOLVE, focuses on the physical, mental and financial well-being of employees.

“We are not just saying the right things — we are doing the right things,” Kristie said.

“What moves me about this company, and why I was so excited to come here and work here, is that we are also doing it for the right reasons,” she continued. “We are a family-owned and -run business, and we’re doing these things because they align with the values of the business.”