SheDrives NFI: Providing women with the resources to succeed in trucking

SPONSORED BY NFI INDUSTRIES

Just a couple of decades ago, women were a rarity in the trucking industry, especially when it came to sitting in the driver’s seat of a big rig.

Today, spotting a woman maneuvering a semi-truck along the highways of North America, fueling a rig at a truck stop or securing a load at a shipper’s loading dock is a common occurrence.

However, women are still a minority in trucking, accounting for about 9.5% of truck drivers in the U.S., according to the Women In Trucking Association’s (WIT) 2024-2025 Women in Trucking Index that was released in October 2024.

Resources for women in the trucking industry

Because of this, various organizations, as well as individual motor carriers, have sought to provide resources for women whose careers take them over the road.

One such group is SheDrives NFI, a company-sponsored community that works to empower women in the trucking industry. The initiative began in 2018 as a recruitment marketing campaign; however, it quickly evolved into a simple yet profound concept: Trucking is a fulfilling career — regardless of gender.

Marie J., regional transport manager for NFI, recalls how it all began in the South Jersey area.

“The women drivers wanted a community where they could talk to one another, offer advice and just in general, have a community among themselves,” she said. “It started out with a video trying to encourage women to drive trucks.”

After that initial video, Marie says, she and several of NFI’s female drivers attended an event presented by WIT.

“On the way back, they were so excited about having a community of women drivers,” she said. “We started talking about what women wanted to see and share.”

The SheDrives community has since spread across the nation and now offers numerous resources for women in the trucking industry.

Safety concerns

One of the most important aspects of NFI’s SheDrives community addresses safety concerns that are unique to women in the industry.

“Women wanted to be able to tell each other, ‘Hey, that truck stop in that location is a very bad place to go. Don’t go there,’’ or ‘This customer will not allow you to use the bathroom, so be careful if you have to go there.’ Basically, talking about things from a woman’s point of view,” she explained. ““It’s a fantastic program.”

In addition to a SheDrives video series on the company’s YouTube channel, SheDrives NFI offers a private Facebook group, workshops and meetings — all with the goal of discussing ideas to bring more women into the industry and being a support tool to guide one another.

Many people, even those in the trucking industry, are unaware of some of the unique issues faced by women truckers, Marie noted. To help, some of the topics discussed by women in the group include self-defense techniques, how to handle family issues while on the road, and how to help those experiencing challenges such as breast cancer and domestic violence.

“Beyond those topics, women also like to share the fun side of being in the community,” Marie said. “They will share pictures of their new haircut, or their nails they just got done. Largely, it’s just supporting each other.”

Building a diverse, inclusive community

Kirsy O., regional recruitment manager at NFI and one of the founders of the company’s SheDrives initiative, recalls the early days. After Marie J. returned from that WIT event, she reached out to Kirsy.

Out of that kernel of an idea sprang an open dialogue between NFI’s female drivers and the company’s recruitment managers about just what it meant to be a woman trucker.

“From that initial conversation we decided to form a cross-functional network to communicate, support each other and share ideas. From there, we dove headfirst into brainstorming sessions with female drivers across the Northeast, eager to understand their challenges, concerns, and aspirations,” Kirsy said. “What emerged wasn’t just an initiative — it was an opportunity to establish a community.”

Through this community and conversations with its members, NFI’s leadership gained valuable insight into driver challenges. The next step? Develop avenues to address and mitigate those challenges.

“In August of 2018 we posted the first SheDrives ad featuring one of our female drivers,” Kirsy said. “We received high engagement online highlighting a different female driver’s story monthly through 2018 and 2019.”

By the end of 2018, she said, women drivers made up 4% of NFI’s driver pool. By 2024 that number had exploded to nearly 10%.

Beyond Milestones

As noted in an interview for a WEX blog post, the impact of SheDrives goes beyond statistical milestones. The initiative is a transformative force that fundamentally reshaped NFI’s workforce and fostered a diverse, inclusive culture.

The company has seen a significant increase in the percentage of women working for NFI — not only as drivers but also as recruiters and managers, Kirsy noted. This dismantling of gender barriers is something she hopes will expand throughout the industry.

She believes anyone, regardless of gender, can build a future in the trucking industry.

“It’s more than just a job. It’s an opportunity to give back,” Kirsy said. “Without transportation and logistics, the world as we know it wouldn’t function.

“Being part of an industry that plays an important role in keeping the country moving is immensely fulfilling,” she continued. “If you’re someone searching for meaning and purpose in your work, logistics might just be the perfect fit for you.”

For more information about SheDrives NFI, click here. Follow NFI on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Photo courtesy of NFI Industries