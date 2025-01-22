NFI steps in to help with Wreaths Across America recovery load operations

SPONSORED BY NFI

For almost 32 years, Wreaths Across America (WAA) has gathered millions of volunteers and veterans to pay tribute to fallen service members and their families by placing wreaths at the gravesites in the country’s national cemeteries.

For 2024, the theme for WAA was “Live with Purpose.” Drivers for NFI answered this call in two ways — first, by participating in the project itself and by sending two drivers on recovery load operations.

Since 2017, NFI has expanded its efforts with WAA. This year, NFI’s support spanned multiple business lines, including transportation, distribution and brokerage. Wreaths were being stored and consolidated at NFI cross-dock facilities to quickly reach their destinations. NFI drivers and equipment transported several dedicated loads across multiple states to reach cemeteries by National Wreath Across America Day on Dec. 14. In addition, countless volunteers laid wreaths at different cemeteries across the U.S., including Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Recovery Load Operation

In December, two NFI drivers were called upon to pick up recovery loads for WAA — Javil D. of Connecticut, and Gerald M. of Pennsylvania.

“The recovery of this load came in as a late-night, last-minute call from one of our directors who was seeking our support and enquiring if we could successfully execute the delivery of all wreaths,” said Micah M., NFI transportation supervisor in Manchester, Connecticut.

“For us, this was more than just a delivery; it was a direct contribution to honoring the legacy of those who served,” he continued. “By taking on the load, our team played an essential part in making this heartfelt event possible, showcasing NFI’s commitment to a cause that resonates deeply with many Americans. This opportunity was truly a remarkable way for our company to give back and support something bigger than logistics, it’s about service to those who served.”

Micah is Javil’s supervisor and chose him as part of the recovery load operations.

Answering the Call

“It was an honor,” Javil said. “The thought that they considered me to represent and bring this load — it felt like they considered me to be part of a family. They asked me if I could take this load and explained to me its importance. So, I didn’t hesitate to agree .”

Micah noted that completing this significant task required the thoughtful selection of not just any driver, but one who has demonstrated a solid track record of dependability, dedication and trust. Additionally, it was crucial to consider whether this driver or any member of his family had served in the military, as this would be a symbolic way of honoring and remembering their sacrifice of serving our great country.

“Immediately, Javil came to mind,” Micah said. “Not only has Javil gone above and beyond his required job duties — in addition to always displaying flexibility to assist whenever unforeseen events occur — but both of his cousins served in the U.S military. This made Javil an excellent choice.”

Javil says the recovery load request had personal meaning for him.

“My cousin was hurt when he was in Iraq years ago,” Javil said. “He was telling me stories and everything he put himself through in order to get out of that situation.”

Coordinating the Effort

Delivering for WAA is a mission with a significant emotional and logistical weight. Pulling it off smoothly requires meticulous planning, execution and effective communication.

“The significance of the Wreaths Across America mission is deeply rooted in honoring our veterans. It’s a symbolic way to honor and remember the sacrifices of service members who gave their lives to protect our nation,” Micah said. “Additionally, it contributes to the development of our communities and strengthens our sense of patriotism. The program fosters a sense of unity, bringing together volunteers, veterans’ families, and communities to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices made by military personnel. Wreaths Across America teaches the younger generations about the cost of freedom through its programs in schools, ceremonies and wreath-laying events. Its mission is to remember, honor, and teach.”

Honoring the Fallen

Dean N., NFI transportation manager at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, chose Gerald to drive for the recovery operation.

“I’m really glad I particated,” Gerald said. “I met some really great people, and I see what it really means to them to be doing this. It was a great opportunity.”

The NFI team is quick to praise his efforts.

“Gerald is a great person and is always willing to go above and beyond for us,” Dean said. “Once we explained the project to him, he was ready to help.”

The project also had special meaning for Dean, as his father and father-in-law were both veterans of the Korean War.

Communication is Key

Coordinating a recovery load operation is no small matter.

“Communication back and forth with Rob and Micah from Manchester, Connecticut,” Dean said. “I took the whole route and did a complete breakdown. I confirmed we could deliver (the wreaths) in any order and put together what I felt was the best routing.”

Jim M., NFI transportation supervisor in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, also aided in the operation after Dean reached out to him and communicated the plan. Jim made all the connections and kept in full communication with Gerald until his deliveries were completed.

“To be honest, everything just lined up,” Jim said. “My transportation manager called me and asked if I had any open drivers that could deliver seven or eight stops. It just so happens that Gerald’s load was canceled for that day, so it left him open.”

The idea of the wreaths not being placed on veterans’ resting sites did not go over well with Jim. It also did not sit well with any of the NFI staff or drivers.

“At the end of the day, it was gratifying to know that we contributed to such a good cause,” Jim said. “My father served in the Navy during WWII and my daughter served in the National Guard. To be given the responsibility of delivering these wreaths was an honor.”