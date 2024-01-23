Wreaths Across America announces 2024 theme

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Wreaths Across America (WAA) has chosen “Live with Purpose” as its 2024 holiday season theme.

According to a news release, the theme was “inspired by the remarkable stories of WAA volunteers whose work has been impactful in the surrounding communities as a beacon of inspiration for all.”

WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester created a video, which can be seen by clicking here, to share her thoughts on why this theme is so important to the organization.

“Over the course of the last year, and then especially on the escort to Arlington last December, I listened to people who had gone through great adversity, and they’d taken that adversity and turned it around as a call to action to spend the rest of their lives making sure that every day was meaningful and that they lived with purpose,” she said. “For me, to live with purpose is a mindset.”

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14.

For almost 32 years, WAA has gathered millions of volunteers and veterans to pay tribute to fallen service members and their families by placing wreaths at the gravesites in the country’s national cemeteries.

As part of the “Live with Purpose” theme, WAA will also share monthly videos as a series and corresponding lesson plans starting in February that discuss the 10 bouquets that make up a veteran’s wreath.

In 2023, more than 3 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 4,225 participating locations worldwide.

WAA volunteers work year-round to “Remember, Honor and Teach,” with each name spoken out loud to acknowledge the sacrifices made by veterans for the nation’s freedom.

Those interested can follow volunteers and supporters using the hashtag #LiveWithPurpose and tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio, available on the iHeart Radio app, TuneIn and the Audacy app — or listen at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.

This is a free event open to all, and the organization encourages community members to participate by volunteering locally or sponsoring a wreath for an American hero.

For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org and to follow the process, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/Home/News/1081.