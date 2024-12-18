Blue Bloods: NFI Haul of Fame inductees celebrate milestone achievement

SPONSORED BY NFI

When Peter L. and Mike N. chose to make a career with NFI, they never imagined they would one day be recognized for their hard work and dedication by being inducted into the Haul of Fame and count themselves among those who “bleed blue” for NFI.

NFI recently inducted 14 company drivers into its Haul of Fame, a recognition granted for drivers who have covered 2 million miles or had 20 years of accident-free driving with NFI.

Peter and Mike are among those 14 drivers.

“It’s an honor,” Peter said, adding that recognition programs didn’t exist when he started out in trucking.

“You retired and you left, and nobody knew you were gone,” he said. “At NFI, they know I’ve been here this long, and they recognize what I’ve done. They’re watching and they understand the sacrifice — that this isn’t a job. This is a lifestyle.

“Either you live it or it eats you up. There are family changes and sacrifices to be made,” he continued. “Having someone understand that and appreciate that is a great, great honor.”

Peter says his family is also proud of his service to NFI.

“They’ve seen the sacrifice. They’ve lived the sacrifice,” he said. “But I really feel it. I really feel like I’m a part of this family.”

Mike also says the Haul of Fame recognition is a great honor.

“It’s a dream come true,” Mike said. “When I first saw the Haul of Fame a few years ago, I knew right then I was going to do everything I could to one day see my name up there.

“I understood it took for those guys before me to get their names on that wall. It was hard work, dedication and, most of all, being safe,” he continued. “You don’t just get your name up there for working for the company for 20 years or whatever. It’s about driving over a million miles without being in an avoidable accident.”

To put it in perspective, Mike points out that it’s 477,710 miles to the moon and back.

“I’ve ‘been to the moon and back’ over four times right now,” he said, adding that achieving this safely is almost inconceivable.

“Ask your friends and family how many accidents they’ve been in while driving a car. For most people, it’s more than one,” he said. “To be inducted into the Haul of Fame and become part of that special group of drivers before me … I’m truly honored.

Both Mike and Peter say that in addition to the honor of being recognized in the Haul of Fame, NFI has also given them a truly special place to work.

“I wanted to work for a company that cared about their drivers,” Mike said. “I saw so many NFI trucks on the road. I started asking their drivers at truck stops how they liked working for NFI. “Every one of them would tell me how great the company was and how well they treated their drivers.”

When Mike joined the team, he learned the truth for himself.

“NFI treats their drivers with respect, something that many trucking companies fail at,” Mike said. “They are always purchasing new tractors and getting rid of the old ones, which every trucker appreciates.

“Also, they do a really great job of providing me with a driving schedule that maximizes the time I can be home with my family,” he said.

Peter also loves the atmosphere the Brown family has created at NFI.

“The open-door policy here at NFI is that everyone can talk to everybody,” Peter said. “Nobody is above walking up and shaking someone’s hand at two o’clock in the morning.

“You know, we have people out in the drop yard asking, ‘How you doing today?’ It’s still an industry which requires a lot of effort and sacrifice, but here, everyone’s there to ask what you do you need or, ‘How can I help?’” he continued. “If something is not working, NFI will work with you to get the best outcome for you and the company.”

Both men cited the Haul of Fame presentation ceremony as one of the top highlights of their entire careers.

Since 2019, the inaugural year of NFI’s Haul of Fame event, 61 drivers have been recognized for their accomplishments as safe drivers. This year, NFI honored 15 additional drivers for achieving 1 million miles. This group contributed over 14 million safe miles with the company; the drivers were honored at celebrations in Chicago, Illinois, Mauston, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

According to Bob Knowles, president of transportation at NFI, reaching NFI’s Haul of Fame takes great dedication and care. He says he’s extremely proud of the company’s drivers.

“Many of these drivers have driven for the same account throughout their careers, playing a key role in the success of our long-standing customer relationships,” he said.