Van linehaul rate increased for fifth straight week, says DAT

BEAVERTON, Ore. — DAT is reporting that while spot load and truck posts eased last week, van linehaul rate increased for the fifth straight week.

“Van load posts decreased 12% last week but are still 24% higher than the second-last full shipping week of 2023. Carrier equipment posts were 15% lower than last year,” said Dean Croke, principal analyst, DAT Freight and Analytics. “The number of van loads moved was up 24% compared to the previous week and 18% higher year over year. On DAT’s Top 50 van lanes (based on the volume of loads moved), carriers were paid an average of $2.08 a mile, up 2 cents week over week.

According to a media release, the number of loads on the DAT One marketplace fell to 1.89 million last week, down 14.7% compared to the previous week but up 9% year over year. Truck posts slipped 6% to 264,385. The national average van linehaul rate rose 2 cents week over week to $1.74 a mile, 12 cents higher than the same week in 2023. The van rate has increased for five straight weeks starting Nov. 10 and is up 8 cents in that time.

Dry Vans

▼ Van loads: 1.02 million, down 11.9% week over week

▼ Van equipment: 177,529, down 3.3%

▲ Linehaul rate: $1.74 net fuel, up 2 cents

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 5.7, down from 6.5

Reefers

▼ Reefer loads: 360,680, down 26.7% week over week

▼ Reefer equipment: 53,616, down 10.3%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.01 net fuel, down from $2.05

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 6.7, down from 8.7

Flatbeds

▼ Flatbed loads: 508,726, down 9.8% week over week

▼ Flatbed equipment: 33,240, down 10.5%

▲ Linehaul rate: $1.99 net fuel, up 2 cents

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 15.3, down from 15.8

“Last week’s reefer load-post volumes were 15% higher than last year’s pre-Christmas shipping surge,” Croke said. “At $2.01 a mile, the national average linehaul rate was 9 cents higher year over year.”