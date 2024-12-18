TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

Van linehaul rate increased for fifth straight week, says DAT

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   Van linehaul rate increased for fifth straight week, says DAT
Reading Time: 2 minutes
Van linehaul rate increased for fifth straight week, says DAT
Van Linehaul rates continue upward trend for fifth consecutive week.

BEAVERTON, Ore. DAT is reporting that while spot load and truck posts eased last week,  van linehaul rate increased for the fifth straight week.

“Van load posts decreased 12% last week but are still 24% higher than the second-last full shipping week of 2023. Carrier equipment posts were 15% lower than last year,” said Dean Croke, principal analyst, DAT Freight and Analytics. “The number of van loads moved was up 24% compared to the previous week and 18% higher year over year. On DAT’s Top 50 van lanes (based on the volume of loads moved), carriers were paid an average of $2.08 a mile, up 2 cents week over week.

According to a media release, the number of loads on the DAT One marketplace fell to 1.89 million last week, down 14.7% compared to the previous week but up 9% year over year. Truck posts slipped 6% to 264,385. The national average van linehaul rate rose 2 cents week over week to $1.74 a mile, 12 cents higher than the same week in 2023. The van rate has increased for five straight weeks starting Nov. 10 and is up 8 cents in that time.

Dry Vans
▼  Van loads: 1.02 million, down 11.9% week over week
▼  Van equipment: 177,529, down 3.3%
  Linehaul rate: $1.74 net fuel, up 2 cents
▼  Load-to-truck ratio: 5.7, down from 6.5

Reefers
▼  Reefer loads: 360,680, down 26.7% week over week
▼  Reefer equipment: 53,616, down 10.3%
▼  Linehaul rate: $2.01 net fuel, down from $2.05
▼  Load-to-truck ratio: 6.7, down from 8.7

Flatbeds
  Flatbed loads: 508,726, down 9.8% week over week
▼  Flatbed equipment: 33,240, down 10.5%
  Linehaul rate: $1.99 net fuel, up 2 cents
▼  Load-to-truck ratio: 15.3, down from 15.8

“Last week’s reefer load-post volumes were 15% higher than last year’s pre-Christmas shipping surge,” Croke said. “At $2.01 a mile, the national average linehaul rate was 9 cents higher year over year.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE