Road detectives: Watch for clues that road surfaces are treacherous this winter

Saturday, Dec. 21, will mark the first official day of winter in the northern hemisphere. It’s also the shortest day of the entire year.

Dec. 21 is not, however, the first day of winter weather in most parts of North America, and countless truck drivers have already encountered inclement conditions.

Not every driver travels routes in areas that are routinely impacted snow, ice, freezing rain and other wintery hazards. Even so, it’s a good idea for every professional driver, regardless of region, to review winter driving hazards and driving techniques to stay safe when the snow flies and surfaces become treacherous.

The first rule of thumb is simple: Park your truck, if at all possible.

Nearly everyone knows that it’s better to shut down when conditions are too risky to handle. Some jurisdictions make the choice, closing roads when conditions are bad.

Be prepared for changing conditions.

Often, it’s the changing conditions that cause the biggest safety hazards.

For example, the salt or chemicals used to treat the roads can melt ice or keep it from forming. The problem is, however, that the ice doesn’t always stay melted. The water produced from melting snow and ice dilutes the salt or chemicals — along with their effectiveness. The roads may be completely passable at one point in time; however, when temperatures drop — whether caused by a storm front, darkness or whatever — ice can quickly re-form on the road surface.

But there’s another factor that can change ice to water and back to ice — altitude.

Many drivers have experienced the phenomenon of rain turning into snow as they ascend a mountain. That’s because higher altitudes are usually colder.

On road surfaces, it only takes a slight change in temperature to freeze water. In addition, the slopes encountered on mountains help to drain off whatever chemicals were applied to the roads. A wet road can turn into an icy one within a short distance.

Beware of black ice.

Black ice is the most dangerous hazard of all, because it can be hard to tell if a surface is frozen or merely wet. However, there are some clues you can watch for.

The most obvious, of course, is the traffic ahead of you. Be aware of how other vehicles, particularly heavy trucks, are handling the conditions.

Another way to determine whether the road is icy or simply wet is to watch for road spray, either from other vehicles or by checking your rear-view mirror. If the road looks wet but there’s no spray coming from the tires, it’s ice.

Don’t be overconfident on snowy surfaces.

Snow presents a different set of challenges for truckers because it isn’t usually as slippery as ice and can often be driven on (at a reduced speed, of course).

Unfortunately, as vehicles pass over snow-covered roads, the snow gets packed down — and there’s often a thin layer of ice atop that snow — so caution is necessary.

There are times when a loaded 18-wheeler can get better traction in snow than nearby smaller vehicles, but it’s important to watch other motorists and be prepared if they lose control. Give them plenty of space.

Overpasses and bridges can be treacherous.

In many areas of the country, the ground stays warm enough to keep the road surface warm, melting off any snow that accumulates. Keep in mind, however, that bridges and overpasses don’t have ground beneath them for insulation.

Those signs that warn “bridge freezes before road” are there for a very important reason.

In most cases, crossing a portion of bridge or overpass where the water may be frozen requires drivers to do nothing. Literally — as in don’t accelerate, don’t brake and don’t steer. Simply guiding the truck across while making no changes provides the best chance of getting across safely.

Don’t let ice build up on your vehicle.

Rain and road spray can form ice on vehicles, too. It’s important to check your truck’s lights periodically, since LED lamps and headlights don’t produce enough heat to melt off ice and snow. Ice can quickly accumulate in headlight recesses, and just a thin coating of ice can make taillights invisible. Whenever you can, a quick walk around will help make sure others can see indicator lights.

Even without exiting the truck, you can find clues that your lights need attention.

Ice and snow and build up on mirror brackets, antennas and other parts of the truck, so keep an eye on those items.

One trick often used by “old school” drivers is to watch for the movement of radio or CB antennas while moving. Normally, the antennas are pushed backwards in the vehicles slipstream, sometimes moving backward and forward.

If you notice antennas moving from side to side, making circles or other strange movements, it’s likely that ice has formed on them and is changing their aerodynamic properties. Stop and check your vehicle.

Always plan ahead.

Weather systems typically (but not always) move from West to East across North America. With experience, drivers can either plan their trip to stay ahead of a weather front or take a rest break until it has moved through the area.

Keep in mind that the systems that bring rain and snow are often followed by a cold snap, freezing the precipitation that’s dropped.

With the widespread availability of weather radar and access to weather information on phones and computers, a check of the weather should be a part of every trip plan. It’s helpful to know what kind of weather to expect and plan accordingly. Trying to make up time while driving in bad conditions is a recipe for disaster.

Sometimes, you have to say “no.”

Sound trip planning sometimes includes the word “no.” When accepting a dispatch, it’s important to know if conditions may get dangerous. Negotiating a later delivery or declining the load might be safer options.

If you’re already under load and encounter inclement weather, it may be safer to shut down and run later, after the roads have been treated or the sun comes up and warms the temperature. Don’t be intimidated by managers or others who are speaking to you from the warmth and safety of their office.

You’re the person on the scene, and your judgement counts.

Be aware of holiday hazards.

A final word of caution: The holiday season is upon us!

That means the Clark Griswold’s of the world (“Christmas Vacation,” anyone?) might be hitting the road in search of the perfect Christmas tree. With the kids out of school and the whole family on the way to Grandma’s house, there’ll be extra traffic.

Other motorists may be distracted, or they may simply not possess the safety skills that you use on the road every day. Unfortunately, some of those other motorists may have chosen to celebrate with alcohol or other substances that alter their driving abilities.

Being observant and staying out of accidents can help get you — and others — safely to a desired destination. That might just be the sweetest Christmas gift of all.