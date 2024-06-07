Pennsylvania’s 37th annual Truck Driving Championship showcases more than 200 drivers

POCONO MANOR, Pa. — The 37th annual Pennsylvania Truck Driving Championship kicked off Friday, June 7, at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Pocono Manor, Pennsylvania.

During the two-day event, hosted by the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) and presented by Sherwin Williams, 204 of the state’s best drivers will compete for the title of Grand Champion.

During the challenge, drivers will complete a written test, perform a pre-trip inspection to find pre-placed defects and safety hazards, and navigate a driving course designed to push their skills to the limit.

On Friday, drivers will complete the written test at the Kalahari Convention Center before being divided into three groups. Each group will be ushered through a walk-through of the course walkthrough and perform a pre-trip inspection, simulating the standard procedure of inspecting trucks before hitting the road.

More than 1,000 spectators are expected to attend the event on Saturday, supporting family members, co-workers and employees as they tackle the course. The course is designed to challenge drivers in nine categories: 3-axle, 4-axle, 5-axle, flatbed, sleeper, step van, straight truck, tank truck and twin trailers.

PMTA, with support from Sherwin Williams, will also offer non-professional drivers a chance to get behind the wheel of a truck and complete a driving course.

Of the 204 competitors, only one can claim the title of Grand Champion and hailed as the best truck driver in Pennsylvania. This champion, along with the first-place winners from the other eight categories, will advance to the National Truck Driving Championships. The American Trucking Association will host this event in Indianapolis, Indiana, from August 21-24, 2024.

According to a press release from PMTA, the championship program incentivizes safe driving for professional truckers.

“Qualifying for the competition is no easy task. Many drivers practice in the hopes of placing or competing at the national level,” the release notes. “For trucking companies, having award-winning drivers is a bonus and can even help lower insurance rates. For drivers, it’s a resume builder and a fun challenge to compete for the top spot.”