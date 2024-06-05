NFI partners with Skillbridge program to provide career resources for service members

SPONSORED BY NFI INDUSTRIES

CAMDEN, N.J. — NFI Industries is known for its outstanding service and partnerships that seek to help company employees improve themselves. In addition, NFI works to provide specific industry training services.

One of the most exciting of those services is NFI’s partnership with the Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge program.

“The DOD SkillBridge program is an opportunity for service members to gain valuable work-life experience through our industry training, apprenticeship programs and internship during the last 180 days of their military service,” said Pedro U., who manages the program for NFI.

DOD SkillBridge connects transitioning service members with industry partners to receive job experience beyond their military service. It is an invaluable opportunity to learn about civilian careers. As an added bonus, service members participating in the program continue to receive their military compensation and benefits while receiving training and experience from industry partners.

“During the training phase, they will continue to be paid by the military and be able to keep their benefits for the military allowances,” Pedro said. “This is a great opportunity for them to focus on getting that training — without being worried about whether or not they’re getting paid.”

To enter the program, Pedro says, service members must be approved by their unit commander and must have at least 180 days remaining in military service. They must also receive an honorable discharge and have at least 180 days of active-duty days while in the service.

“The great thing about the program is that NFI doesn’t require a service member to have a degree,” Pedro said. “Tight now we are targeting specific military occupational specialists that are mechanically inclined or have knowledge in the technical aspect of things.”

This is one aspect that makes NFI’s Skillbridge partnership advantageous for both the company and those coming out of military service.

“So, if you’re an aviation mechanic, or have experience with hydraulics, power plants, airframes, etc., you’re more than welcome to apply,” Pedro said. “We can get you through the NFI mechanical training so you can be part of the NFI team.”

Through the SkillBridge program, service members are not required to tap into their Montgomery GI bill during their internship — there is cost to the service member.

“If the service member decides to stay within (an NF-5 category) and get hired, they would fall into our military apprenticeship programs where they can at that point be able to use the Montgomery GI bill in conjunction with their training and their NF-5 salary,” Pedro said.

The training lasts from 120-150 days and takes place in one of the many approved maintenance shops that have been vetted by the DOD SkillBridge program. Training facilities are located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Greer, South Carolina; Orlando, Florida; and Waxahachie, Texas.

“The great thing about this program is that, although you might be trained in one of our approved locations, post-training you will have the opportunity to be sent to one of our 30-plus maintenance shops that we have across the United States,” Pedro said.

Service members who are interested in the program should discuss the opportunity with commanders, leadership and career counselors in their unit, he said.

“Have a clear plan, and get them to understand who you are, what your goals are going to be post-military, so they can have a clear picture of where they can place you,” Pedro said.

Because not all commands are familiar with the SkillBridge program, Pedro suggests that service members be prepared to share information with leaders in their unit.

“We’ll help you generate training pipeline so you can present that to your command at least six months to a year out before your transition,” he said.

Service members are not required to accept a job offer after completing SkillBridge training at NFI, Pedro added.

“If they’re willing to continue with us, they’re more than welcome to continue with us,” he said. “Having that flexibility at the end of the internship is pretty awesome, I think. If you have any questions pertaining to our DOD diesel tech opportunities here at NFI, feel free to reach out to us.”