Optimal Dynamics’ new AI aims to simplify spot freight procurement

NEW YORK — Optimal Dynamics, a firm that specializes in artificial decision intelligence for trucking companies, has created a new program that aggregates and recommends optimal spot freight across all available channels, including public load boards, emails and private customer boards.

Known as “Source,” the addition is part of Optimal’s Execute platform, according to a news release.

“As the freight market continues to experience downward pressure on rates and rising operating costs, carriers must increasingly turn to opportunistic spot freight to fill network gaps and address empty miles,” the news release states. “Selecting spot freight closest to a driver’s location at a point in time may seem like a quick fix, but often results in suboptimal load selections, leading to inefficiencies and missed revenue opportunities.”

Optimal officials say that Source addresses this challenge by aggregating and optimizing all available spot market sources in a single user interface, “allowing for simpler and smarter network-wide freight decisions.”

Key features of Source include:

Aggregated spot freight — Centralizes freight from public load boards, email communication and private customer boards, providing a comprehensive view of available opportunities with a single search.

Optimized spot freight recommendations — Utilizes a patent-pending workflow to deliver optimized recommendations for the most probable and profitable spot freight that aligns with unique network requirements.

Integrated with dispatching — Automates the matching of optimized spot freight to drivers for single loads and full tours, streamlining the dispatching process within the Execute by Optimal Dynamics platform.

“At Optimal Dynamics, we are committed to continuous innovation and platform enhancements that provide significant value to our customers,” said Daniel Powell, CEO and co-founder of Optimal Dynamics. “The introduction of Source is a testament to our dedication to helping carriers optimize their operations by streamlining, simplifying, and optimizing the decision-making process.”