ATA study outlines safety spending in trucking industry

WASHINGTON — A new study has found that the trucking industry annually invests $14 billion in technology, training and other areas to improve the safety of professional drivers on the road, according to a news release from the American Trucking Associations (ATA), which conducted the research.

In its Safety Spend Survey, ATA reports that the $14 billion spent in 2022 equaled 40% more than the last survey conducted in 2015.

The variety of motor carriers — defined in the survey as fleets with just a few trucks to carriers with more than 10,000 power units on the road — was noted as running at full throttle in the industry.

For the companies that responded to ATA, the survey was able to account for nearly 170,00 drivers and 160,000 trucks.

ATA President and CEO Chris Spear spoke about the findings.

“The trucking industry’s highest commitment is to keep our roads, drivers and the entire motoring public safe,” he said. “This report clearly demonstrates that safety isn’t just a slogan for our industry; it is our mission. While others talk about their commitment to safety, the trucking industry is doing the work and investing in life-saving technology and training every day.”

The Safety Spend Survey categorizes fleet investments in five areas:

Onboard safety technology.

Training.

Incentives.

Safety-related maintenance.

Compliance costs.

“Trucking is a diverse industry, but our survey results show that regardless of carrier size or type, these companies are committed — just as ATA is committed — to reducing crashes and making our highways safer,” said ATA Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Safety Policy Dan Horvath. “These investments go far beyond simply complying with existing regulations. Our industry’s commitment to deploying the latest technologies, providing additional training, and incentivizing safe driving behaviors show just how seriously we take the job of reducing crashes on our highways.”

More information can be found by visiting www.trucking.org/economics-and-industry-data.