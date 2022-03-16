TheTrucker.com
Craig Petty honored as NCI’s January Driver of the Month

By The Trucker News Staff -
Craig Petty has been named the January Driver of the Month by National Carriers Inc. (Courtesy: National Carriers Inc.)

IRVING, Texas — National Carriers Inc. (NCI) has named Craig Petty as its January Driver of the Month.

“Craig personifies the ‘Elite Fleet’ with his professionalism and safety. We are all proud of what he has accomplished,” said Jim Franck, president of NCI.

As January’s Driver of the Month, Petty will receive a $1,000 award. He is now a finalist for the 2022 Driver of the Year contest, which earns the winner a $10,000 bonus.

Petty has been driving for NCI for nearly eight years, providing dedicated service to customers in Texas.

“I was blown away when I was notified!” Petty said in response to being recognized by NCI. “I work hard, but I never thought I would have a chance of being named Driver of the Month. I appreciate the recognition from the management team. When I called my wife, she was so excited.”

Petty says he loves driving for NCI.

“From top to bottom, National Carriers is one big family,” he said. “Our company is a well-oiled machine. If you have a problem with anything you can talk to someone in the office or shop and they will help.”

He is also happy to have found a career that he loves.

“I believe if you enjoy what you do, you will never work a day in your life. And I enjoy what I do each day,” he said.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

