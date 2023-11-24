FedEx Freight delivering 300,000th Christmas tree to military families this holiday season

MEMPHIS — This year, FedEx Freight will deliver the 300,000th tree for the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation’s annual Trees for Troops program.

The milestone tree is set to arrive at Fort Liberty on Dec. 1, alongside nearly 16,000 trees slated for families at more than 90 military bases across the United States this December, according to a news release.

“Every year, the FedEx Freight team puts in tireless effort to support Trees for Troops and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation. This milestone 300,000th tree delivery is a direct reflection of our dedication to both causes,” said Lance Moll, president and CEO at FedEx Freight. “Through our industry-leading transportation network, we are honored to give back to local communities and military families whose values have always been closely tied to the core mission of our company.”

Since 2005, FedEx Freight has supported the Trees for Troops program, an initiative that delivers farm-grown Christmas trees to domestic and international U.S. military bases.

FedEx Freight drivers have logged more than 600,000 miles for tree deliveries over the years.

“This program started on a crazy idea and started small. We delivered 4,300 trees to only five bases that first year,” said Wendy Richardson, chair of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation’s Board of Trustees. “It’s hard to believe we’re now going to exceed 300,000 total trees since we began working with FedEx 19 years ago. The commitment and dedication of all involved is truly inspiring. We love providing Christmas spirit to the men and women and their families in our military, one tree at a time.”

Trees for Troops kicks off Nov. 27, as hundreds of donors and volunteers come together to help make this effort a success.

There are two ways the public can support Trees for Troops:

Donate a tree for delivery to a base at one of the official Trees for Troops locations. Some locations offer online tree purchase options for shopper convenience. Donated trees must be purchased by Dec. 3, to ensure pick-up and delivery by FedEx Freight.

Visit the Trees for Troops website to donate online, and follow Trees for Troops on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

A full list of participating locations can be found at treesfortroops.org.