Great Dane celebrates Truck Driver Appreciation Week with sweepstakes

CHICAGO, Ill. — Great Dane is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week from September 15-21, with a weeklong sweepstakes to honor the backbone of the commercial transportation industry.

“At Great Dane, we understand that driver comfort, safety and efficiency are vital to the efficient transportation of goods,” the company said in a media release. “Our trailers are designed with high quality features to address the unique needs of drivers, ensuring they can perform with optimal performance and safety.”

According to the release, the annual event underscores the essential role of commercial drivers and their tireless dedication to keeping the nation’s supply chain moving seamlessly.

Celebrating Our Unsung Heroes

Great Dane will express the company’s heartfelt appreciation to drivers of the transportation industry with an entire week of prizes. Tag the driver in your life so they can enter our daily prize drawings from September 16–20.

Designed with Drivers in Mind

The release also noted several innovative features that highlight’s the company’s dedication to driver well-being:

SLIPNOT: Great Dane’s anti-slip flooring technology is designed to enhanced safety and reduce the risk of slips and falls during loading and unloading.

Interior LED Strip Lighting and Exterior Work Lights: Great Dane trailers feature side work lights for safer pre-trip inspections and loading in low light, plus 74% brighter interior LED strip lighting to make finding cargo easier.

Join Us in Celebrating

“We encourage everyone to take a moment this week to express gratitude to the drivers who ensure that our shelves are stocked, our deliveries are made, and our lives keep running smoothly,” the company said. “Their tireless dedication drives what we do, and during Driver Appreciation Week, we hope to help shine a spotlight on their invaluable contributions.”