Bhatt steps down as FHWA administrator; White named as acting administrator

WASHINGTON — Effective Sept. 10, Shailen Bhatt stepped down as administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). He was confirmed by the Senate for the role on Dec. 8, 2022, and was the first person of Indian descent to lead the agency.

“I have proudly served as the 21st administrator for the past couple of years at the Federal Highway Administration and it’s just been the honor of my career to lead the people of this agency, who are making a critical difference for this nation at a critical time,” Bhatt said in a video posted to X by the FHWA Sept. 10.

According to a post on Bhatt’s LinkedIn profile, he will be joining AtkinsRéalis as senior vice president and COO for the U.S. and Latin America for the company’s Minerals & Metals division.

With Bhatt’s departure, Kristin White, who is currently the FHWA’s deputy administrator, will serve as acting director of the agency.