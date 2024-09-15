TheTrucker.com
Bhatt steps down as FHWA administrator; White named as acting administrator

By Linda Garner-Bunch -
Shailen Bhatt, shown, has stepped down as administrator of the Federal Highway Administration. Kristin White, the agency’s deputy administrator, now serves as the acting administrator. (Courtesy: FHWA)

WASHINGTON — Effective Sept. 10, Shailen Bhatt stepped down as administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). He was confirmed by the Senate for the role on Dec. 8, 2022, and was the first person of Indian descent to lead the agency.

“I have proudly served as the 21st administrator for the past couple of years at the Federal Highway Administration and it’s just been the honor of my career to lead the people of this agency, who are making a critical difference for this nation at a critical time,” Bhatt said in a video posted to X by the FHWA Sept. 10.

According to a post on Bhatt’s LinkedIn profile, he will be joining AtkinsRéalis as senior vice president and COO for the U.S. and Latin America for the company’s Minerals & Metals division.

With Bhatt’s departure, Kristin White, who is currently the FHWA’s deputy administrator, will serve as acting director of the agency.

Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.

Linda Garner-Bunch
