Heartland Express marks successful Wreaths Across America Day

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — The Heartland Express family of companies has noted their strong commitment to U.S. veterans post successful deliveries for Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day.

The Heartland family of companies accomplished delivering wreaths to 38 locations in 48 states for breathing-laying ceremonies in 2023. This also included Camp Lewis Cemetery, Camp Nelson National Cemetery, and the Arlington National Cemetery. To successfully deliver to its assigned 38 locations this year, Heartland had 18 professional drivers to transport the wreaths. Of those 18 drivers, 16 of them are U.S. veterans, making the deliveries even more personal and special.

“We salute each professional driver who made a Wreaths delivery this year for their service of the past and their continued commitment to honor the fallen. I’m proud that all our companies have chosen to participate in Wreaths Across America Day in 2023, some recognizing an inaugural year. Heartland Express’s family of companies has a unique opportunity to deliver across the country on Wreaths Across America Day. It is humbling to be a part of this annual tribute, and we are committed to continuing WAA’s mission to remember our fallen U.S. Veterans, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of our freedoms,” said Mike Gerdin, CEO of Heartland Express. “At all our companies, we provide Veterans with opportunity and a warm embrace. Their service is not only recognized but also honored and celebrated.”