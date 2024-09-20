Honoring highway heroes: SCF celebrates Truck Driver Appreciation Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) is celebrating another Truck Driver Appreciation Week to show gratitude and recognition to truck drivers with the support of several corporate sponsors, including Blue Beacon, Southern Recipe, Pilot Company, Truckstop.com, Echo Global Logistics, Shell Rotella, Raney’s Truck Parts, Fullbay and Brenny Transportation.

“While we at the St. Christopher Fund, along with our sponsors, show our appreciation for truck drivers all year long, Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a special time where everyone involved can elevate that appreciation on a bigger stage,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy with SCF. “Truck drivers are the backbone of our economy and work hard every day to make sure we have food on our tables, clothes on our backs, medical supplies, and more. We see and appreciate you, drivers, and greatly appreciation the support of everyone in our industry.”

According to an SCF press release, each of the sponsors has made a donation to this year’s St. Christopher National Truck Driver Appreciation Week campaign ranging from $1,000 – $25,000, which will run through September 30. The campaign includes a landing page with a video sharing statements of support, and pictures and stories of drivers that are the backbone of the corporate sponsors.

This year the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund will also be hosting a Hope-A-Thon across all of its social media channels with live interviews with campaign sponsors and SCF beneficiaries and health and wellness program participants throughout the month of September.

“SCF is the only non-profit in the industry tangibly supporting drivers when they are out of work because of injury or illness,” the release said. “SCF also has proven success with our FREE Health and Wellness programs including tobacco cessation, diabetes prevention, chronic disease management, flu, pneumonia and shingles vaccine vouchers, and prostate and colon cancer screenings.”

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund was founded in 2008 by Dr. John McElligott (“Dr. John”), radio host Dave Nemo of the Dave Nemo Show (XM Radio Channel 146) and his business partner Michael Burns. It began when Dr. John felt compelled to take action after witnessing hundreds of truck drivers and their families struggle to survive as a result of catastrophic illness or injury. Dr. John found willing partners in Nema and Michael and together they launched the truck driver charity to come to the aid of professional drivers in need.

To date, the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) has provided $4.8+ million directly to bill holders on behalf of nearly 4,000 professional Class A over-the-road semi-truck drivers.