Rethinking freight brokerage: Tai Software and Denim unite to simplify operations and payments

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Tai Software has unveiled a groundbreaking partnership with Denim, a technology-enabled freight factoring partner for brokers.

“We love creating automated processes that eliminate manual data entry across an organization,” said Walter Mitchell, CEO of Tai Software. “This integration shows how committed we are to developing modern innovative solutions that help freight brokers build their business. Busy freight brokers can now save time on freight billing, reduce manual invoicing errors, and get paid faster–all within a system they trust.”

According to a press release, the two-way digital integration lets users send important job details from Tai to Denim with a single-click. Load details are created as jobs within Denim’s portal to eliminate duplicative data entry. In return, Denim updates payment status and dates inside Tai’s platform, giving brokers a clear view of both payables and receivables.

Tai Software is the industry’s fastest-growing TMS, providing a next-generation digital operations platform for growth-minded freight brokers, according to the release. Tai offers efficiency and scalability through full-scale automation of both the FTL and LTL shipment lifecycle. Through integrations with industry-leading partners, Tai provides brokers with a data-driven and user-friendly centralized freight management platform. Customers report a revenue increase of up to 30% year-over-year after switching to Tai’s TMS.

“Denim is a trusted freight factoring partner on a mission to advance the supply chain by accelerating the movement of money and data. Denim delivers fast access to the working capital brokers need, when they need it,” the release said. “With advanced back-office automation tools, Denim improves trucking company efficiency by reducing tasks by 75%, allowing businesses to focus on growth.”