Relay Payments announces top 5 finalists in 2024 Haul of Fame contest

ATLANTA — Five drivers have made it to the finals in Relay Payments’ 2024 Haul of Fame competition. The company launched the annual contest, which honors inspiring truck drivers and their contributions to the trucking industry, in 2023.

According to a statement from Relay Payments, more than 2,500 votes were tallied during the public voting process, narrowing the field down to five finalists, including:

Kevin Worley

Worley began his trucking career hauling automobiles. Now, 48 years later, he says he’s driven across nearly every interstate. Known for his meticulous care of equipment and adherence to safety, he loves the open road. His dedication has earned him a reputation as a standout professional in the industry.

Kirk Phillips

Phillips has been a truck driver for 43 years with Johnsonville Trucking. During that time, he’s accrued over 3.1 million safe miles. A member of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers President’s Safe Driver’s Club for 25 years, he’s known for his dedication to safety and mentorship. He also drives the ‘Big Taste Grill’ truck, providing food and supplies during disaster relief events.

Roger Machback

Machback has been driving trucks for a total of 24 years, taking a hiatus after losing his right arm in a boating accident. In 2008, he returned to the road after designing a custom prosthetic arm. He was one of the first in Maine to qualify for interstate travel with an amputation. He now advocates for other amputees, helping them regain their CDLs and adapt to life post-amputation.

Fidel Herrera

Herrera has been a truck driver for more than 20 years, starting with a local supermarket before obtaining his CDL. Known for his dedication to safety, clean trucks and mentoring fellow drivers, he enjoys the freedom of the road and providing excellent service. Herrera is a respected owner-operator as well as a passionate advocate for the trucking community.

Deb Labree

Labree, who has been a truck driver for 18 years, is a key figure in the Women In Trucking association, serving on both the organization’s board and Image Team. She exemplifies that trucking is not just a “man’s job” and is a role model for aspiring female drivers. In addition, Labree is committed to safety and efficiency, making her an inspiration for all in the industry.

After careful evaluation, a celebrity judging panel will select two winners of the 2024 Haul of Fame competition; these winners will be announced Sept. 3.

The two winners will receive an array of prizes, including a trip to the Quaker State 400 race weekend in Atlanta Sept. 6-8, ahead of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Each winner will receive a $250 fuel voucher and will be featured on Timothy Dooner’s “WHAT THE TRUCK?!?” podcast.

This year’s celebrity judges include:

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR Series Cup champion and current vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports;

Timothy Dooner, an award-winning podcaster who hosts and produces the “WHAT THE TRUCK?!?” podcast for Freightwaves;

Clarissa Rankin, considered to be one of the most well-known female truck drivers and a TikTok influencer with 1.8 million followers who advocates for women in trucking and owns a CDL school; and

Ryan Droege, CEO and co-founder of Relay Payments, a fintech company that provides payment options for the trucking and logistics industry.

For more information about the Haul of Fame, click here.