Averitt earns Geodis 2023 LTL Carrier of the Year Award

By Bruce Guthrie -
Averitt has earned another honor. In a release on Tuesday, the carrier announced it had been named GEODIS as a 2023 LTL Carrier of the Year

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — In a release issued on Tuesday, Aug. 6, Averitt Express announced it has been recognized by GEODIS as a 2023 LTL Carrier of the Year. This accolade, presented at the GEODIS carrier conference on May 23, highlights Averitt’s exceptional performance in areas such as on-time service, extensive coverage within the GEODIS network, and the ability to bring overall value and flexibility to both GEODIS and their clients.

This is not the first time Averitt has been recognized by GEODIS. The company first received the LTL Carrier of the Year award in 2020, alongside the Truckload Carrier of the Year award.

“Being acknowledged by partners like GEODIS is always a great honor and a testament to our team’s hard work,” stated Kent Williams, Averitt’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “At Averitt, our aim is to provide dependable service, and it is our dedicated associates who uphold this standard of excellence.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

