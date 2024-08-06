Premier Protective Security partners with TAT to fight human trafficking 

Brentwood, Tenn. — In an effort to stop the scourge of human trafficking, Premier Protective Security (PPS), a national provider of on-site security officer personnel for many of the nation’s largest truck stop chains has announced a formal partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT).

“Our team is eager to support TAT’s mission through comprehensive training programs and awareness campaigns,” said Raleigh Taylor, PPS Inc. CEO. “We believe that by educating and empowering our security personnel and those they interact with, we can play a significant role in identifying and preventing human trafficking. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to safeguarding not only our clients but also the broader community.”

According to a press release, the alliance between PPS and TAT is designed to provide information, education and guidance to truckers and truck stop businesses detailing how to identify potential trafficking and involve local security personnel represented by PPS.

Worldwide, 27 million individuals are trapped in modern-day slavery, forced into labor and sexual exploitation, according to the U.S. State Department’s 2024 human trafficking report. In the United States, human trafficking has been reported in all 50 states. Victims, often society’s most defenseless, are ensnared through force, fraud and coercion to work across various sectors — from prostitution, brothels, gentlemen’s clubs and pornography to agriculture, manufacturing, domestic servitude and hospitality.

According to the release, criminal networks target and capitalize on the desperation of marginalized populations, perpetuating a cycle of abuse and profiteering. This pervasive issue spans continents, lurking in both rural fields and urban centers, challenging global efforts to combat human rights violations.

“Transportation hubs, like truck stops, represent one location where human traffickers can be seen making their transactions, such as selling and transferring their captives,” the release said. “By partnering with TAT, PPS is able to give truckers and travel plaza employees the tools to interrupt traffickers’ illicit activities.”

In addition to pledging financial support for TAT, PPS has uploaded TAT’s materials and law enforcement modules into its LMS system and begun training the segment of their employees –- nearly 300 –- working truck stops, convenience stores, hotels and logistic verticals across the continental United States. PPS has also made TAT training part of its onboarding process and ongoing training curriculum.

Taylor shared that while PPS has been in conversation with TAT for the past six to nine months, they discussed TAT’s work fighting human trafficking last year as guests on the TBN show Huckabee, hosted by Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas.

“Situated in key locations and events throughout the country, security personnel are powerful allies in helping to recognize and report human trafficking effectively,” said Esther Goetsch, TAT Executive Director. “They’re in places where they may encounter victims and have the opportunity to offer safety to them and critical information to law enforcement. We are so pleased to see Premier Protective recognize this opportunity and are excited to begin this partnership.”

PPS trains security personnel at major truck stops, convenience stores, and logistics companies to recognize and respond to potential human trafficking situations.

The company emphasizes a “see something, say something” approach, encouraging vigilance and reporting of suspicious activities.

PPS offers two main reporting channels:

On-site security officers (where available)

Location general managers

When alerted, these personnel contact local law enforcement and/or the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which dispatches trained law enforcement to handle the situation, Taylor told Huckabee during his appearance. This initiative turns truck stops into potential intervention points, with staff and truckers acting as frontline observers in the fight against human trafficking.

According to the release, PPS collaborates with companies and organizations such as TAT to promote safety and security in and around local business establishments, such as truck stops.

“TAT is committed to educating, equipping, empowering and mobilizing key industries and agencies to combat human trafficking,” the release said. “When founded in 2009, the organization began its work with the trucking industry. TAT’s approach leverages the trucking industry’s extensive presence on America’s highways, transforming drivers into a critical adjunct to law enforcement in the fight against human trafficking. By mobilizing this mobile workforce, TAT aims to disrupt trafficking networks operating along U.S. trucking routes.”