JJ Keller, Juno Jones collaborate to provide safety footwear

A partnership was born between J. J. Keller & Associates Inc. and Juno Jones Safety Boots, the National Safety Council Award-winning safety shoe company. According to a release issued by J. J. Keller, this alliance aims to elevate workplace safety and comfort for workers across various industries.

“Juno Jones makes award-winning safety footwear by working people, for working people,” the release stated. “Founders Emily and Ryan Soloby, with roots in the trucking and footwear industries, created Juno Jones after they noticed a gap in the safety footwear market around issues of inclusivity. The brand launched with women’s footwear made especially for female foot measurements and style, and its viral popularity quickly grew the brand to include men’s durable safety footwear built for all day comfort.”

“The combination of Juno Jones, with roots in trucking and adjacent industries, and J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., serving the safety needs of these industries, was a natural fit,” said Juno Jones CFO Ryan Soloby. “We look forward to helping J. J. Keller’s customers stay safe and comfortable, even when they’re on their feet all day.”

J. J. Keller has been around since 1952, and today serves more than 500,000 companies across North America, who rely on J. J. Keller’s expertise to safeguard workers, reduce risk and build operational confidence.

“At J. J. Keller, we’ve conducted studies on the challenges of finding safe, well-fitting PPE in women’s sizing, and it is clearly a challenge for those working every day on job sites and those who purchase PPE for their companies,” said Lisa Karpinski, executive vice president of marketing at J. J. Keller. “We were inspired by Juno Jones’ focus on inclusivity in safety footwear. And we’re excited to offer both the Juno Jones women’s and men’s lines.”

In addition to the new Juno Jones boots, J. J. Keller offers a wide selection of quality, comfortable personal protective equipment under its proprietary SAFEGEAR®️ line of PPE. SAFEGEAR offerings include high-visibility apparel and accessories; safety gloves; hard hats and helmets; safety glasses and goggles; and hearing protection, in both traditional and women’s sizing.