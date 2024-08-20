Ryder’s Darryl Tolle named International Driver Excellence Award winner

“Thirty-five years at one company speaks for itself, but Darryl had it in him to go further than that,” said Corey McSweeney, logistics manager at Ryder. “He has a sense of duty not only to his company, but to his country as well. For the first 22 years of his employment with Ryder, Darryl was also serving in the Kentucky Army National Guard.”

When Tolle first joined the Ryder team, he told the hiring manager he’d work at Ryder until he retired.

“I was ecstatic. I had goosebumps,” said Tolle when recounting the moment he found out he was the 2024 CVSA IDEA winner. “I was at a loss for words.”

“It’s crazy to think that he’s had a whole career in the National Guard and a whole career with Ryder, all while being a family man through it all,” said McSweeney.

“Ryder values someone who is responsible, determined and trustworthy. Darryl Tolle is the embodiment of this and more,” added McSweeney, who nominated Tolle for IDEA.

“CVSA proudly recognizes Darryl Tolle as a champion of the trucking industry,” said CVSA President Col. Russ Christoferson. “His unwavering commitment to safety, alongside his exceptional service to his community and country, sets a benchmark for commercial motor vehicle drivers everywhere. Mr. Tolle’s achievements underscore the vital role these unsung heroes play in our daily lives.”

Acts of Service

As a four-time-decorated retired Kentucky Army National Guard sergeant first class (SFC) with 32 years of service, Tolle has a distinguished military record, including natural disaster response, humanitarian operations and clearing roadside bombs in Afghanistan. Here are just a few examples:

Worked with Barbadian and Dominican defense forces to remodel schools.

Constructed schools, medical clinics and restroom facilities in Ecuador.

Drove relief trucks after Hurricane Katrina.

Drove dump trucks to rescue people from flooded homes after the 1997 flood in Cynthiana, Kentucky.

Hauled soldiers near fire zones during Kentucky’s 2002 wildfire season.

“I was deployed with Darryl from 2002 to 2003,” said Steven T. King, retired brigadier general with the U.S. Army. “His selfless service made it evident that he placed the needs of the mission and the soldiers over his own. His work ethic and dedication made him stand above others as he was often seen working late to ensure the mission was completed to a high standard and his soldiers were taken care of in the process.”

“I served with Darryl Tolle for more than 20 years,” said Michael S. Ferguson, retired colonel with the U.S. Army. “Countless soldiers have been mentored by SFC Tolle. He was a long-time standard bearer, the go-to guy when you needed something done. This is a testament to SFC Tolle’s dedication to duty and selfless service.”

“Tolle has shown his bravery and dedication to helping keep civilians and his fellow service members safe,” said McSweeney. “It’s just who he is, and that sense of safety and security is just one of the reasons Darryl Tolle’s name is so widely known among Ryder and its customers.”

Tolle retired from the National Guard in 2012; however, his call to service didn’t stop there. He still finds ways to care for and serve his community – the United Veterans Group organization is one of those ways. From assisting local food banks and elementary schools, to servicing local cemeteries, Tolle – along with fellow retired veterans he served with in the National Guard – continues to support the community.

Caregiver and Support System

When his in-laws’ health started to decline, Tolle and his wife vowed to give them the best care possible, and they never wavered in that commitment.

“My father had a sharp and intelligent mind, but his body was failing him,” said Connie Tolle, Darryl’s wife of 43 years. “Darryl went out of his way to care for my elderly father. He would drive an hour and a half twice a week to aid with my father’s hygiene, collect dirty linens and clothes, pick up groceries and mail, pay bills, and run errands. Dad never had to go to a nursing home. He got to keep his independence, living in his home, because of Darryl.”

Connie added, “A couple of years later, my mother was diagnosed with dementia. Darryl and I took her into our home and created a maintenance routine. As her dementia progressed, just about everything had to be done for her. It took a strong man to handle such a challenging situation, because on top of all that, I leaned on him hard, and he kept me from falling.”

Family Man

“I am the child of a dedicated truck driver who has not only shaped my life but has also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his profession, family and the wellbeing of others,” said Karryl Boggs, Darryl and Connie’s daughter. “My father has exemplified this commitment through countless hours on the road, ensuring essential supplies reach their destination and creating cherished memories for our family.”

“My father’s engaging personality means he never meets a stranger,” added Boggs. “His extensive travels across the U.S. and beyond its borders have resulted in a plethora of stories and friendships. This ability to connect with people has not only made our lives more interesting but has also led to significant moments, such as saving a man’s life on the beach.”

Kenneth Tolle, Darryl and Connie’s son, said, “When I turned 16, my dad taught me how to drive, and I remember him always telling me to watch out for other drivers and to be careful of the bridges in the winter. However, the most important thing I can say my dad has taught me is how to be a father.”

It Takes a Team

Tolle says he couldn’t have had his fulfilling career without the support of the teams in his life – his family, coworkers and mentors.

Tolle said his driving career all started with John Arnold, an experienced driver when Tolle first started. “He taught me a lot about safety. He taught me everything. He was a mentor to me. We worked together for years. In fact, he was the best man at my wedding.”

Speaking of marriage, Tolle also acknowledged the support of his wife over the years. “She’s the best,” he said. Plain and simple. “She raised our family when I was on the road. She was the head of the household. Took care of everything. She is an excellent mother and, now, an excellent grandmother.”

The Professional Driver

CVSA’s International Driver Excellence Award isn’t the only award Tolle has received during his professional driving career. In July, Tolle received Ryder’s Driver of the Year Award — an award that recognizes the exemplary efforts of the company’s standout professional drivers — joining Ryder’s elite Driver of the Year Hall of Fame.

When asked what he enjoys most about his profession, Tolle said he likes getting to travel all over the country and he loves the people he works with, the suppliers and the customers.

With more than four decades of professional driving experience, Tolle has many valuable safety tips for his fellow drivers.

“When you go to work, be focused on work,” said Tolle. “Don’t worry about what happened at home, what you have planned for next week, something that happened earlier that day; just stay focused on work. In fact, make sure you’re focused before you even get to work.”

The most important tip he gave was to get to work early.

“That way you’re not rushing.” That’s one of the biggest mistakes people make. “They’re in a hurry and skip steps.”

Off the Road

When Tolle is not behind the wheel, he enjoys many hobbies and activities, including scuba diving, going on cruises, camping, hunting, fishing, cooking and vacationing with his family. He especially enjoys spending time with his grandsons – ages 11 and 14. Whether it’s taking them hunting or snorkeling with sharks, Tolle is sure to spoil them. “He loves being a papaw,” his son proudly added.

Tolle will attend the CVSA Annual Conference and Exhibition in Big Sky, Montana, in September where he will receive $5,000 and a crystal trophy at the general session and awards ceremony on Sept. 9.

The 2024 International Driver Excellence Award was sponsored by PrePass Safety Alliance. PrePass Safety Alliance brings together state and motor carrier industry decision-makers to advance safety and efficiency on our highways. PrePass Safety Alliance’s mission is to make highways safer and more efficient through innovative data-driven solutions.

As the leading organization working to improve commercial motor vehicle safety and enforcement by providing guidance, education and advocacy for enforcement and industry across North America, CVSA recognizes the exceptional careers of professional commercial motor vehicle drivers and their commitment to public safety through the International Driver Excellence Award.

This annual award recognizes individuals who go above and beyond the performance of their duties as a commercial motor vehicle driver, distinguishing themselves conspicuously and beyond the call of duty through the achievement of safe operation and compliance carried out with evident distinction for an extended period of time. The nominated individual must be of personal character beyond reproach with no disqualifying past behavior, as indicated in the award criteria.