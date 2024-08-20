DAT: Truckload volumes rose in July as spot van rates hit parity year over year

BEAVERTON, Ore. — DAT Freight & Analytics (DAT) is keeping steady with the increasing truckload volume.

DAT‘s Truckload Volume Index (TVI) reported that spot truckload freight volumes in July were stable for the second straight month and up more than 10% year over year. This is a signal that more than two years of deteriorating demand for truckload services may be nearing an end, said DAT Freight & Analytics, which operates the DAT One freight marketplace and DAT iQ data analytics service.

In the Aug. 16 issued press release, the TVI, which is an indicator of loads moved during a given month, increased marginally for van and refrigerated (“reefer”) loads in July:

Van TVI: 273, up 0.7% month over month

Reefer TVI: 205, up 1.5%

Flatbed TVI: 271, down 3.2%

The TVI was higher for all three equipment types compared to July 2023. The van TVI increased almost 10%, the reefer TVI was up 13%, and the flatbed TVI rose 4% year over year.

“Near-record container imports and weather-related supply chain disruptions helped drive loads to the spot market at a time when available capacity tightened,” said Ken Adamo, DAT Chief of Analytics. “The pricing environment for carriers showed signs of improvement. National average dry van and reefer spot linehaul rates in July were not year-over-year negative for the first time in 27 months.”

In the press release, DAT states that the national average spot truckload van and reefer rates held firm compared to June.

Spot rates held steady

Spot van: $2.06 per mile, down 1 cent

Spot reefer: $2.45 a mile, unchanged

Spot flatbed: $2.60 a mile, down 3 cents

Going into further information, DAT states that the linehaul rates were also flat, subtracting an amount equal to an average fuel surcharge. The average van linehaul rate was $1.63 a mile, down 1 cent compared to June and the same as in July 2023. The reefer rate fell 1 cent to $1.98, a penny higher year over year. The flatbed rate declined 5 cents to $1.97, which was 6 cents lower compared to July 2023. Monthly average flatbed rates have been within an 8-cent range since January.

National average rates for contracted freight were generally unmoved:

Contract van rate: $2.43 per mile, down 1 cent

Contract reefer rate: $2.81 a mile, unchanged

Contract flatbed rate: $3.11 a mile, down 3 cents

Load-to-truck ratios declined

National average load-to-truck ratios declined for all three equipment types:

Van ratio: 4.2, down from 4.7 in June, meaning there were 4.2 loads for every van truck on the DAT One marketplace.

Reefer ratio: 6.5, down from 7.0

Flatbed ratio: 11.9, down from 14.6

As stated by DAT, the ratios were higher compared to July 2023, when the average van ratio was 3.6, the reefer ratio was 5.4, and the flatbed ratio was 9.4. Load-to-truck ratios reflect truckload supply and demand on the DAT One marketplace and indicate the pricing environment for spot truckload freight.