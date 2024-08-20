Penske Used Trucks launches online used vehicle auction platform

READING, Pa. — Penske Used Trucks has launched an online auction platform for used vehicles. This new auction site is designed to streamline the commercial equipment-buying process, providing a seamless and intuitive interface that allows buyers to easily find and bid on a wide selection of quality equipment from Penske.

According to the press release issued on Aug. 19, Penske stated that the key features of the recently launched platform include:

Exclusive Access: Bidding is available only to registered users.

Transparent Pricing: No hidden premiums, ensuring buyers know precisely what they pay.

Free Third-Party Condition Reports: Each vehicle has an independent assessment offers valuable information about each truck’s condition.

User-Friendly Interface: Designed for ease of use, offering a straightforward and efficient bidding process.

Variety of Bidding Tools: Features such as auto bid, instant bid and advanced bidding allow flexible and convenient participation.

The release also stated that auctions are held weekly, starting every Tuesday at 8 a.m. EST and ending on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. EST. The platform will feature a range of vehicles, including light and medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty tractors, semi-trailers and specialized equipment.

“We are committed to continuously improving the purchasing experience for our customers, said Jack Mitchell, senior vice president of vehicle remarketing for Penske Used Trucks. “The new auction site will provide an efficient, transparent and user-friendly way to acquire quality used trucks.”

To participate in the auctions, buyers must create an account on the Penske Used Trucks Auction site. Registration provides access to the platform and its benefits. For more information and to create a registered auction site account, visit www.penskeusedtrucks.com/auction.