Truck drivers play critical role in combating human trafficking

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a time to shine a light on a horrific crime that often goes unseen but occurs every day along America’s roadways.

Human trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar criminal industry — and highways, truck stops, rest areas and travel centers are frequently used by traffickers to transport and exploit victims. Because of this, professional truck drivers are uniquely positioned to help identify and report suspicious activity that could save lives.

Professional truck drivers can be the eyes and ears of the road. Their constant presence at loading docks, fuel stops, parking areas and roadside facilities places them in environments where trafficking indicators may appear.

Unlike the general public, drivers notice patterns. They recognize behavior that seems out of place, vehicles that linger too long or individuals who appear controlled, fearful or unable to speak freely.

Recognize the signs

For years, the Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has fostered a strategic relationship with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT), which empowers the transportation industry to combat human trafficking.

Established in 2009, TAT started with a simple yet powerful, belief — that every truck driver can be a crucial ally in the fight against human trafficking.

Since then, TAT has grown to encompass a greater portion of the transportation industry, forming deep alliances to maximize collective effort through programs that include innovative training, partnerships with law enforcement and advocacy efforts. Using targeted systems change as TAT’s model, this critical association has raised awareness about trafficking, who it targets and its signs and equipped individuals to take action whenever their lives intersect with it and its victims.

TAT encourages drivers to look for patterns and behaviors, not to make assumptions or try to intervene. Their guidance focuses on observing, documenting and reporting. Key advice includes the following:

Watch for behavioral red flags.

TAT emphasizes that behavior is often the strongest indicator, such as:

A person who appears fearful, anxious, submissive or disoriented;

Someone who avoids eye contact, seems coached or lets another person speak for them;

Individuals who appear unable to leave on their own or are constantly monitored; or

Signs of someone being controlled through threats, intimidation, or dependency

Notice physical and situational indicators.

Drivers are encouraged to trust their instincts when something feels “off,” such as bruises, injuries, malnourishment or extreme fatigue; inappropriate clothing for the weather or situation; a person who lacks access to identification, money or a phone; and/or minors involved in commercial sex acts (this is trafficking 100% of the time).

Red flags can also include frequent movement between vehicles or rooms; transactions that seem secretive or rushed; or individuals being transported repeatedly by the same person.

Do NOT intervene

A core TAT message is to NEVER confront a suspected trafficker or victim. Intervention can put both the driver and the victim in danger. Instead:

Write down descriptions, license plates, locations and times;

Report what you see through proper channels and

Report safely and effectively.

TAT encourages reporting through the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888) or the TAT mobile app, which allows drivers to submit tips quickly and anonymously. Even partial information can be critical. Drivers are reminded that they are not responsible for proving trafficking, only for reporting suspicious activity.

TAT’s guidance boils down to three simple actions:

Learn the signs. Trust your instincts. Make the call.

This approach empowers professional truck drivers to be a vital line of defense against human trafficking — without putting themselves at risk.

This article originally appeared on the Women In Trucking blog on Jan. 19, 2026. Reprinted with permission.