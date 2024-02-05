Decker Truck Line’s Timothy Olden honored as TCA Highway Angel

ALEXANDRIA, Va. —The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named truck driver Timothy Olden of North Chesterfield, Virginia, a TCA Highway Angel for stopping to help a fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his rig.

Olden drives for Decker Truck Line of Fort Dodge, Iowa.

According to an account of the story given to TCA, the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2023, when Olden was driving along Interstate 40 near mile marker 319 through Crossville, Tennessee. He saw a flatbed driver veer off the offramp, crash, and the trailer ended up lying on the driver’s side.

“He rolled his truck,” Olden said. “He admitted to me and to the cops that he fell asleep.”

After witnessing the crash, Olden immediately pulled over, called 911 and helped the driver get out safely.

The driver appeared to only have minor injuries, such as cuts and bruises. Olden remained with the injured driver until law enforcement arrived. He also told the driver the “Three Yawn Rule.”

“If you yawn three times in a row, get to a truck stop and rest,” he said. “Go stretch out in the back of the truck.”

Since the TCA Highway Angels program’s inception in August 1997, nearly 1,400 professional truck drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels for the exemplary kindness, courtesy and courage displayed while on the job.

The TCA Highway Angels website can be accessed here: https://www.truckload.org/highway-angel/.