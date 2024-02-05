Pilot Travel Centers kicks off annual Heart Month campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Travel Centers LLC recently announced that it is kicking off its annual fundraiser for Heart Month throughout February.
The event is an effort to support the fight against heart disease and stroke by donating to the American Heart Association’s “Life is Why” campaign, a news release states.
“Together, we have the power to make a significant difference in the lives of people, both within our local communities and across the globe,” said Diana Morgan, director of well-being and benefits at Pilot Travel Centers. “Rounding up your purchase or buying a paper heart enables the American Heart Association and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada to discover breakthroughs and develop initiatives that will save and improve lives.”
Guests can visit participating Pilots, Flying J’s and One9 travel centers to make a donation to the campaign.
Guests can contribute by:
- Purchasing paper hearts: $1, $3 and $5 paper hearts will be available for buy at participating travel centers.
- PIN pad roundups or donations: Guests can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar or elect to donate other amounts on the PINpad during checkout.
All donations benefit the American Heart Association’s “Life is Why” campaign in the United States and Heart and Stroke Foundation in Canada, with 100% of the proceeds donated to each organization, respectively.
