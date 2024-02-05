LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and other local agencies are activating the state’s annual spring weight restrictions as the state slowly warms up.

During this seasonal transition, the roadbed is softened by the trapped moisture beneath the pavement, making it more susceptible to damage, while also contributing to pothole problems, according to a news release.

Effective at 6 a.m. Feb. 2, the weight restrictions will be enforced on all trunkline highways in the entire state.

All state trunklines will have enforced weight restrictions, and the state routes will typically carry the letters M, I, or U.S. in their assigned designations.

The weight restrictions will remain in effect until the frost line, which frost depths are measured along state highways, is deep enough to allow moisture to escape and the roadbeds regain stability.

For those traveling in the restricted areas, the provided information will be applied, followed and enforced:

On routes designated as “all-season” (designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.

All extended permits will be valid for oversized loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.

On routes designated as “seasonal” (designated in solid or dashed red on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a posted weight reduction of 25% for rigid (concrete) pavements and 35% Pilot Travel Centers begins annual Heart Month campaignfor flexible (asphalt) pavements and a maximum speed of 35 mph for some vehicles.

Drivers who are traveling on weight-restricted roads must follow the speed limits as the state law requires. If you don’t know the restrictions and rules for vehicles, please visit speed restrictions for trucks and the rules for propane fuel delivery and public utility vehicles.

To receive all weight restriction information and updates, call (800) 787-8960 or access the information on MDOT’s website at www.Michigan.gov/Truckers and click under “Restrictions.”

All of the seasonal routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map, which is also available online.

You also may sign up to receive e-mail alerts.

Trucking companies located in New Jersey and Canada can obtain information by calling (517) 373-6256.