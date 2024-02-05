American Trailer Rental Group rebrands as Warehouse on Wheels

WALTON, Ky. — Warehouse on Wheels, formerly known as American Trailer Rental Group, has a new brand, logo and messaging that company officials say more accurately reflect the company’s mission, which is “To provide customers with the most effective commercial mobile storage solutions available,” according to a news release.

Warehouse on Wheels is a combination of 10 brands serving key markets throughout the U.S. and Canada and operating 36 locations with more than 35,000 trailers and more than 5,000 ground-level storage containers.

Warehouse on Wheels, which is an aggregation of several regional industry leaders, is retaining all current brand names to emphasize the importance of local service to the company’s customers.

“The Warehouse on Wheels brand best illustrates the unique solution we provide to our customers. From the first mile to the second to last mile, we provide ready-to-go-to-work assets and a powerful value proposition for our customers far superior to fixed warehouse space. Grounded in our customer-intimate model of Ritz-Carlton service at Hampton Inn prices, our customers rely on us day in and day out to maximize efficiencies in their supply chains. We are your warehouse on wheels, the right solution right now,” said Jonathan Brooks, CEO of Warehouse on Wheels.

The Warehouse on Wheels name, along with the new tagline “The Right Solution Right Now” and the new messaging, was developed by a cross-functional internal team and external branding experts with input from the company’s c-suite and board of directors, according to the news release.

“Warehouse on Wheels excels at addressing challenging storage problems, and last-minute customer requests with a ‘Never say no’ attitude. Our new brand identity projects that ability and tells the industry exactly what we do and how we do it,” said Heath Northcutt, chief customer officer of Warehouse on Wheels.