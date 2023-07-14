TCA announces Fall Business Meetings, Call on Washington dates

Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Fall Business Meetings, scheduled for Sept. 25 in Washington D.C., will bring together the association’s Board of Directors and committees to deliberate on association policies and industry matters.

This will be followed by TCA’s Call on Washington on Sept. 26.

Fall Business Meetings

During the Fall Business Meetings, committees will convene to address a range of pressing industry issues such as Speed Limiter, AB5, Young Driver Programs, Driver Recruiting & Retention, Trucking Image Programs, Membership Campaigns, and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to stay updated on the Clean Freight Coalition, receive an overview of FMCSA regulations, and gain insights into what lies ahead for the industry in 2024, a Presidential election year.

You don’t have to be a committee member or TCA member to attend the full day meeting. If you’re interested in learning more about the committees or wish to join, you can sign up by clicking here.

Call on Washington

“The Call on Washington is one of TCA’s most important efforts to increase truckload’s visibility with our legislators and regulators in Washington, D.C.,” a news release stated. “There is no better way to unite with the industry and advance these efforts than to attend the 2023 event on September 26 and meet face-to-face with policymakers and regulators. Thanks to our Call on Washington sponsor, DriverFacts!”

Attendees will also receive updates from key congressmen and senators who are leaders of transportation-focused committees and from expert Hill committee staff. Through these discussions, TCA members will learn what the future holds for trucking legislation, particularly potential congressional movement on infrastructure proposals.

Participation in the Call on Washington is reserved for TCA Members.