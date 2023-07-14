XPO adds capacity in Georgia with Norcross Service Center Expansion

GREENWICH, Conn. — Freight transportation company XPO has announced the completed expansion of its Norcross, Georgia, service center, substantially expanding capacity in metro Atlanta.

“This marks another important milestone in the implementation of the company’s previously announced plan to grow capacity in its North American network with 900 net new doors nationally by the first quarter of 2024,” an XPO news release stated.

This expansion adds 46 doors in the Georgia market, enabling XPO to handle more freight and provide even better service to customers.

Dave Bates, chief operating officer of XPO, said, “As part of our strategic plan, we’re adding new doors in markets that can use more capacity and sustain growth over time. The expansion of the Norcross service center in the growing metro Atlanta area will greatly benefit our customers as we’ll be able to serve their needs with additional flexibility and speed. It also allows us to strengthen our local presence with more well-paying career opportunities and expanded service to businesses across the region.”

The Norcross service center currently employs more than 120 people. With the completion of the expansion, the company expects to hire additional dockworkers and driver sales representatives. In total, XPO employs nearly 700 people across seven service centers in Georgia.