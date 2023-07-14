TheTrucker.com
Banana blaze: Big rig hauling fruit catches fire on I-75 in Sumter County, Florida

By The Trucker News Staff -
According to the Floriday Highway Patrol, there were no injuries in this big rig blaze that destroyed a load of fresh bananas. The fire happened on Friday, July 14, 2023, along Interstate 75. (Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol via Twitter)

TAMPA, Fla. — An 18-wheeler hauling bananas caught fire at around 3 a.m. on Friday, July 14, along Interstate 75 in Sumter County, Florida.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were no injuries.

The fire snarled traffic in the area for several hours. Police didn’t say how the blaze started.

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

