Banana blaze: Big rig hauling fruit catches fire on I-75 in Sumter County, Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — An 18-wheeler hauling bananas caught fire at around 3 a.m. on Friday, July 14, along Interstate 75 in Sumter County, Florida.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were no injuries.
The fire snarled traffic in the area for several hours. Police didn’t say how the blaze started.
