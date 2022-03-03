TCA supports ATA’s effort to battle truck-only tolls

In early February, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) presented a check to the American Trucking Associations (ATA) in the amount of $50,000 to financially support the industry litigation effort to fight against this highly unreasonable and discriminatory highway funding measure in Rhode Island.

TCA supports the objective of a toll-free national highway system. Tolling schemes that unfairly subject our industry to additional costs, while no other vehicles are required to pay, clearly represents a threat to the safe and efficient ways of delivering freight that our industry prides itself on. While many may view this unfair practice as Rhode Island-specific, it represents a clear path for other states to follow if this measure is allowed to move forward.

TCA Chairman and incoming President Jim Ward, along with First Vice Chair John Elliott, presented ATA Chair Harold Sumerford, Jr., and ATA President and CEO Chris Spear with a check for $50,000 to support the litigation that ATA has taken up on behalf of the entire industry.

If you would like to contribute to this much-needed litigation, visit ATA’s litigation website at www.trucking.org/law-litigation.