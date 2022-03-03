CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Cody Long

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week puts more than rubber on the road.

Owner Cody Long picked up this 2007 Peterbilt 379 in 2018. Cody nicknamed it “The Long Black Cadillac,” and since buying it he’s added a number of upgrades including matching Bostrum low-ride seats, a new steering wheel, a 6-inch extended shifter, a custom dash and stereo upgrades.

Cody is a third-generation trucker and has been driving since he was 21. He hauls mostly sand, gravel, asphalt, stone and dirt for local brokers and road projects throughout central Indiana.

To power the rig, this truck has a CAT C15 engine with a 13-speed transmission that produces 550 horsepower. He said his favorite thing about the truck is the reaction he gets from his kids when they see him coming down the road on the way home.

When he isn’t driving, he enjoys going to truck shows and spending time with his family. He hopes to pass on his passion for driving to his children.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].