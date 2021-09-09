In-person Refrigerated Meeting offers education, networking opportunities

The Truckload Carriers Associations’ 2021 Refrigerated Meeting was held July 14-16 at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This annual event is the premier event for industry professionals who focus their operations on temperature-controlled equipment. Attendees had the opportunity to attend specialized educational sessions, connect with colleagues during numerous networking receptions, and participate in a golf tournament.
