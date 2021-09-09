TheTrucker.com
Talking TCA

In-person Refrigerated Meeting offers education, networking opportunities

By Truckload Authority Staff -
In-person Refrigerated Meeting offers education, networking opportunities
This year’s Refrigerated Meeting was held in person July 14-16 at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Courtesy: TCA)

The Truckload Carriers Associations’ 2021 Refrigerated Meeting was held July 14-16 at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This annual event is the premier event for industry professionals who focus their operations on temperature-controlled equipment. Attendees had the opportunity to attend specialized educational sessions, connect with colleagues during numerous networking receptions, and participate in a golf tournament.

300x250 Driver Incentive

For more photos, visit truckload.org/flickr.

Truckload Authority Staff
The Truckload Authority News Staff, comprised of award winning journalists and graphic artists, produces content for Truckload Authority, working in cooperation with the Truckload Carriers Association staff. Truckload Authority aims to keep TCA members abreast on the latest trends in the trucking industry as well as articles that feature TCA member executives and drivers. The Truckload Authority staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE