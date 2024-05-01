Safety first, last, and always: Modern Transportation hangs its hat on protecting drivers, environment

One of the most common slogans used to lure new drivers to a trucking company is the promise of family time. “Home on weekends” — and even “Home every night” — have become common phrases that are appealing to prospective drivers seeking a balance between home life and work life.

Pennsylvania-based Modern Transportation takes this concept and kicks it up a gear, promising drivers that they’ll be “Home SAFE Tonight,” a commitment that’s as ambitious as it is compelling.

“I’ve never worked for a company that cares about its team members as much as Modern Transportation,” said Woodson Witt, the carrier’s vice president of safety and human resources. “The company’s success is built on a culture of care. It’s living by the mission of, ‘Are you paying your people appropriately? Do they have enough personal time? And are you making sure you’re enabling them to feel good about taking that personal time?’

“When we say, ‘We value you and your safety above anything else’ and that nothing we do is worth hurting ourselves or others, we absolutely believe that,” he continued. “I mean, that is the first standard in our mission.”

That corporate mission has evolved over the years since Modern Transportation was founded as a bulk materials hauler for western Pennsylvania’s coal mining industry — but the core operational ethic has remained the same. The company seeks to provide superior transportation solutions to customers in the safest, most professional, and efficient manner, Witt shared.

This standard is more than words on a page, he added. It’s a calling that’s dyed, top to bottom, into the company’s corporate “fabric” providing a daily challenge to leadership and front-line workers alike.

“If a team member gets injured, for whatever reason, we have failed as an organization,” Witt said. “You could say, ‘Oh, it was because of the neglect of the team member.’ Well, if it’s neglect on the part of the team member, then what didn’t we do as an organization to train them appropriately or set expectations?

“There’s always a root cause analysis that’s done on anything to help us get to that ‘why’ factor,” he explained. “Why did that happen? What could we do to prevent or reduce the risk of a non-preventable accident from happening again in the future? We have to look at it that way.”

Over the past 35 years, Modern Transportation has become an industry leader in bulk material logistics and trucking, expanding into liquid and chemical loads as well as petroleum-based products. The company operates two dozen terminals and supports shipping lanes in more than 30 states. In every location, the drive for improvement is constant, manifesting itself in new technology, precise logistical strategies, and a relentless focus on developing teamwork that benefits both clients and employees.

“A culture of safety means not only that we want everyone to be safe out on the road, but also, when you come to work, it’s a safe place. There’s no contention, there are no silos. We’re all there for the same purpose,” Witt said. “We walk through those doors, we’re there for that mission, and that’s what we’re living. Our pledge to our customers is that we want to be innovative and creative to improve value for their dollar.”

Achieving this lofty goal requires a mix of the high-tech and the high touch — being personally involved in every aspect of the company’s operation. Witt says Modern Transportation has never shied away from deploying the latest technology, from TMS and other systems to onboard safety devices and systems that streamline billing.

But even as it embraces the advantages of new tech, Modern Transportation never forgets the value of old-fashioned, one-on-one interactions when it comes to solving problems and building client relationships.

“We had a customer who was doing their annual visit with us. While they were here, they got the news that one of their other suppliers had just closed their doors,” Witt said. “They just looked at us and said, ‘How can you help us?’ We were able to turn around and pick up that business in a matter of days and get them right back on track.

“We like to say that we strive to create a culture that meets and exceeds their standards regarding integrity, timeliness, and competitive pricing,” he continued. “When they have a problem or they have a situation, we want to be that partner, that extension, that’s there to help them. Their problems are our problems. I think the reason we’re able to do that is because everyone at Modern Transportation is aligned. We’re all moving in the same direction, helping everyone do their business better.”

The company is equally innovative in the way it cares for its employees, particularly drivers, for whom safety isn’t just stressed behind the wheel or in the shop, but also through a corporately funded wellness program that helps participating employees reduce their insurance costs. This program is accompanied by a lifestyle savings account, which operates similar to a health savings account but with far fewer restrictions.

“The new wellness program we started this year is a huge thing for us,” Witt said. “We partnered with a company called Sonic Boom, which has an app that has all kinds of health and wellness advice, mental wellness, financial wellness. I mean, it covers the entire gamut to show employees how to improve. As they continue to earn points in the wellness program, we will start depositing real dollars in their lifestyle savings account and they can spend it on things like gym memberships or child care.

“We understand that our employees truly are an investment,” he noted. “If we cut corners with our team members’ safety and wellness, then it’s gonna haunt us down the road. We’re gonna pay big time for that. On the other hand, if they’re healthier, they’re gonna be happier — and they’re gonna be with us longer. When you care about peoples’ well-being, it’s an awesome feeling to be able to invest in them in ways that truly improve their lives at work and overall.”

Photo courtesy of Modern Transportation