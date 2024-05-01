Second annual Bulk Freight Conference draws more than 500 industry stakeholders

Springfield, Mo. — More than 500 industry professionals attended this year’s Bulk Freight Conference, held April 24-26 at the White River Conference Center in Springfield, Missouri, according to BulkLoads, which hosted the event for the second year in a row.

In 2023, the inaugural conference drew nearly 200 attendees. The 2024 event saw a notable increase in participation, nearly quadrupling the size of the gathering from last year, said a spokesperson for BulkLoads. The conference is the only event in the U.S. that brings together stakeholders from all segments of the bulk freight industry, including owner-operators, carriers, company drivers, shippers and brokers.

“The 2024 Bulk Freight Conference hosted by BulkLoads was phenomenal,” one attendee shared on social media. “It’s a rare and valuable opportunity for all facets of the bulk commodity segment of trucking to come together. It’s more than just a networking event, it’s a vital forum for understanding the diverse challenges and rewards within the industry.”

During the conference, attendees heard presentations from featured speakers, along with panel discussions about issues facing the bulk freight industry. In addition to opportunities to collaboratively discuss challenges facing the industry and brainstorm about solutions, participants had a chance to foster individual business growth through in-person networking.

Key panel topics addressed issues such as trucking insurance, current trends and challenges in bulk freight, strategies to “10x” your trucking business, and the integration of technology and artificial intelligence within the agriculture trucking industry.

“Over the last few years, we’ve realized that our role extends beyond business — we’re (also) in the hospitality business,” said Tyler Allison, marketing director for BulkLoads and partner companies.

“This is about bringing people together and facilitating the conversations that need to happen,” he continued. “The credit goes to our attendees, who have the courage and willingness to come together and want to engage in difficult conversations — all to take their business to the next level, but also to make this industry better.”

Feedback from the participants has been overwhelmingly positive, Allison added, with many attendees emphasizing the conference’s critical role in the industry, from single-truck owner-operators to large carriers, shippers and brokers.

Sponsors of this year’s conference include RC Trucking Inc, Redding Transportation LLC, Mac Trailer, RFG Logistics, Walmsley Transport, AMWINS, Martin Vibration Systems & Solutions, Ingredient Logistics Services Inc, AgTrax, CHS, Konexial, UMB, Turbo Turtle, American National Bank, Western Trailers, Cultura Technologies, Continental Western Group, GrainWorx and MUDFLAP.

Allsion says plans for the 2025 Bulk Freight Conference are already in the works, adding that limited space is available. Those planning to attend next year’s event should reserve their spot early; visit bulkfreightconference.com.