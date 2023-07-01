TCA Driver of the Year Daniel Clark works to help others, both on duty and off

Drivers who pick up and deliver on time, care for their equipment, and comply with safety standards are always appreciated by motor carriers, shippers and receivers alike. Drivers like Daniel Clark, however, belong to an elite class that every carrier would like more of.

In addition to flawlessly performing his driving duties, Clark trains new drivers for Versailles, Ohio-based Classic Carriers — all the while providing top-notch service for some of their largest customers. He’s an ambassador for the company as well as the trucking profession, both in and out of the truck.

Clark is also a 2022 Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Professional Driver of the Year.

“He’s a rock star,” Dionne Mayhew, director of operations at Classic Carriers said of Clark. “He’s one of the most reliable drivers we have here at Classic Carriers.”

Clark received his award, one of five presented, during the closing banquet of TCA’s annual convention in Orlando, Florida on March 7. The award is sponsored by Love’s Travel Stops and Cummins. Each of the winners received a $25,000 check — and the admiration of the attendees, as evidenced by a standing ovation.

Clark says he spent some time exploring the exhibits during the convention, checking out new products and learning more about the industry in which he’s built his career.

“It was pretty cool to see the electric spotter trucks,” he said. “It seems like that’s the way the industry is trying to shape itself up to.”

Clark runs primarily dedicated regional freight for Classic, often making the loop between western Ohio and eastern Pennsylvania for one of Classic’s top customers.

“We try to do that (route) three times a week,” he said. Frequently, a trainee goes along with him on the ride. Clark also sometimes spends days off the road helping trainees improve their backing and other skills.

Mentoring isn’t limited to other drivers, however. Clark serves as the youth pastor at New Birth Christian Ministries in Columbus, Ohio, and helps coach his son’s soccer and baseball teams. He also regularly participates in career day at a local middle school, taking his truck so the kids can get an up-close look at the industry.

Like many professional drivers, Clark was introduced to trucking by his family.

“I was around it my whole life,” he remarked. “My old man, he was an owner-operator. My brother retired from the army as a helicopter pilot, and he went over to Schneider. Then he went and got his own authority, so he was all the way independent.”

Before earning his CDL, Clark worked for years as a diesel mechanic, working on Detroit Diesel engines. “The Series 60 is still my favorite,” he said.

Clark began his trucking career in 2007 with Millis Transfer, attending the carriers CDL school to earn his CDL. He went on to drive for Millis, and later became a trainer for the carrier.

“I miss that run up there; it’s a good run,” he said.

“I was an owner-operator before I came over here (to Classic),” Clark explained. “I started as a company driver for a couple years and then I transitioned into the lease program.”

He currently has two Freightliner trucks leased to Classic and has another on order through the Freightliner dealer.

“I’ve got a ’24 Cascadia coming in, I think, the fourth quarter (this year),” he said. His previous purchases have been glider kits, one from Freightliner and another from Fitzgerald Trucks.

Clark says his new truck will be in his favorite color — burnt orange — and will feature a Detroit DD15 engine and automated transmission.

“I got converted over to an automatic transmission,” he remarked.

When Classic began its driver-finishing program in 2017, Clark was the first to volunteer to train others.

“I had a friend of mine, we were at another carrier together,” he said. “A while back he called me and said he was thinking about getting back on the road. You know, when you’ve been off for so long, they require some training.”

So, Clark brought his friend to Classic.

“I was the first one to bring somebody in and train somebody under that program,” he said.

He has continued to train drivers ever since.

“Daniel’s been training for us, and has done an excellent job,” Mayhew remarked. “He’s always willing to help in a pinch if something needs to be done.”

Clark has high praise for his fleet manager, Emily Harmon.

“She keeps the truck running. She usually has me planned out for the next week on Thursday,” he said. “By the time Friday comes, I’m already planned out. For the most part, we’re a smooth sailing machine.”

On top of all this, Clark has just taken on a new volunteer role away from his career at the time of this writing — completing initiation in the local temple of the Shriners.

“They’re getting ready to start the summer lunch program. Every day, from June up until August, Monday through Friday, they serve lunches to the kids,” he said. “On my off days, I’ll be able to go help at least two times a week.”

Clark also prioritizes his family, always making time for his two sons, ages 11 and 15. He told Truckload Authority that he was excited that the 15-year-old, who lives in Orlando, was coming up for a visit.

“Columbus is having their first air show in five or six years,” he explained. “We’re gonna go to that. He’s really into airplanes, wants to be a pilot.”

The visit might include some time in the truck with Dad, but Clark knows not to overdo it.

“I think he might do a couple days,” he said. “At that age, too much time (on the road) and they get bored.”

For the future, his plans include stepping up his international travel.

“I’m gonna go out of the country a lot — trying to get more passport stamps in the book,” he said. “I just got back from Columbia last week. I’ve been to DR (Dominican Republic) a couple of times, Costa Rica, Brazil. I’m planning to do either Europe or Asia, switch it up.”

In the meantime, Clark is awaiting delivery of his new truck. Of course, he says, he plans to continue to provide exemplary service Classic Carriers and its top customers, mentoring new drivers and others along the way.