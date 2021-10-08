TheTrucker.com
Campaign encourages seat belts, safe driving practices

By The Associated Press -
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is partnering with state and local law enforcement and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support the initiative.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky officials are participating in a campaign to encourage safe driving practices including the use of seat belts.

The high-visibility enforcement campaign called Operation Crash Reduction will run Oct. 8 to 11 and emphasize seat belt use to save lives, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

“While drivers can never control who they share the road with, one thing within everyone’s control is the decision to buckle up and put the phone down every time you get in a vehicle to keep yourself safer no matter what,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in the statement.

From 2015 to 2019, October was the most likely month for fatal crashes, officials said.

